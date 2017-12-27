BBC Roundup: Montverde Academy, DeMatha roll to opening round wins at Beach Ball

Winner’s Bracket
DeMatha (Md.) 74, Lone Peak (Utah) 63: Earl Timberlake Jr. scored 22 points while Justin Moore had 17 to lead nationally-ranked DeMatha to a win in its Beach Ball Classic opener.
Two more Stags finished in double figures as Hunter Dickinson and Jahmir Young had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Chantry Ross had 21 points for Lone Peak, while Steven Ashworth followed with 20 in a losing effort.
Socastee 63, Spartanburg Day 56 (F/OT): Lees-McRae commit Andrew Gardner had 18 points, while teammates Jay Williams and Marcus Hemingway joined him in double figures to lead the Braves to their first opening round victory in 16 years.
Socastee earned this one at the charity stripe, going 5-for-6 in the extra frame to get the win. Matthew Brown led all scorers with 21 points for Spartanburg Day, which was playing without several starters including star Zion Williamson.
Montverde Academy (Fla.) 94, Albany Academy (N.Y.) 61: It was a perfect night for Montverde Academy standout Michael Devoe.
The Georgia Tech commit hit all 10 of his shots — three of which came from long distance — en route to a game-high 24 points to lead the Eagles to a win. Duke commit R.J. Barrett followed with 22 points.
Marcus Filien had 18 points, while Andre Jackson had 17 for Albany Academy in a losing effort.
Consolation Bracket
Lanett (Ala.) 72, Fairland (Ohio) 70: A Jaquarious Houston tip-in at the buzzer allowed Lanett to survive a furious rally by Fairland in the Beach Ball Classic consolation bracket.
At one point, the Panthers led by 16 points. Luke Thomas would not allow his Fairland team to go quietly, though, hitting five 3-pointers en route a 21-point game.
Kristian Story led the way for Lanett with 21 points.
Scott County (Ky.) 83, Myrtle Beach 55: Scott County knocked down 10 3-pointers to deliver an early knockout punch to an overmatched Myrtle Beach squad.
Four Cardinals scored in double figures, led by Michael Moreno with 18. Diablo Stewart added 16, Cooper Robb had 12 and Bryce Long offered 10 in a winning effort.
Robert Swanson led the Seahawks with 14 points, while O’Neil McBride had 13 in a losing cause.
