Beach Ball Notebook: Moeller’s Jaxson Hayes quickly growing into newfound stardom

More Videos 1:39 Beach Ball Classic: Day 1 highlights Pause 2:12 Cox Mill’s (NC) Black and Moore talk after win in Beach Ball opener 2:00 Beach Ball highlights: Cox Mill (NC)-Fairland (Ohio) 1:20 Georgetown steel plans to hire back 125 workers in 2018 0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:58 'Unusual Suspects: Deadly Intent' show to feature Conway double murder 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 1:32 Adoption Day for the Walker Family 1:10 Bars, restaurants looking at possible smoking ban in Horry County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Beach Ball Classic: Day 1 highlights Highlights from the first day of action at the 2017 Beach Ball Classic. Highlights from the first day of action at the 2017 Beach Ball Classic. jhughes@thesunnews.com

Highlights from the first day of action at the 2017 Beach Ball Classic. jhughes@thesunnews.com