Day 1 of the Beach Ball Classic

Rechon Black of Cox Mill (N.C.) dunks in the win over Fairland (Ohio) during the Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. The tournament continues through Saturday with a dunk contest after the championship game.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Terrion Truitt of Lanett (Ala.) puts up a shot during Tuesday’s game against Clark (Nev.) at the Beach Ball Classic.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Rechon Black of Cox Mill (N.C.) dunks in the win over Fairland (Ohio) during the Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. The tournament continues through Saturday with a dunk contest after the championship game.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Trey Woodbury of Clark (Nev.) shoots in the game with Lanett (Ala.) during the Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. The tournament continues through Saturday with a dunk contest after the championship game.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Anquavious Pollard of Lanett (Ala.) tries to block a shot by Frankie Collins of Clark (Nev.) during the Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. The tournament continues through Saturday with a dunk contest after the championship game.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Jalen Hill of Clark (Nev.) keeps the ball in play in the game with Lanett (Ala.) during the Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. The tournament continues through Saturday with a dunk contest after the championship game.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Jalen Hill (21) of Clark (Nev.) causes a turnover in the game with Lanett (Ala.) during the Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. The tournament continues through Saturday with a dunk contest after the championship game.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com