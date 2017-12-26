Clark (Nev.) pulls out back-and-forth affair against Lanett (Ala.)

All it took was a half for Clark (Nev.) to find its groove.

The Chargers seized control of a back-and-forth affair in the second half, cruising to a 59-38 victory over Lanett (Ala.) in both teams’ Beach Ball Classic opener.

They will take on Cox Mill (N.C.) on Thursday.

Jalen Hill led Clark with 19 points, with teammate James Bridges joining him in double figures with 11.

Anquavious Pollard led Lanett with 14 points, shooting 5-for-20 from the field. Emanuel Littles had 11 points in a losing cause.

Tied at 22 late in the first half, the Chargers closed the stanza on a 6-0 run to take a lead into the break. Though Lanett would nibble into the Clark advantage after halftime, its ability to draw fouls – and more importantly, hit free throws – allowed the Chargers’ lead to balloon.

Clark was 10-for-14 from the charity stripe in the second half, and had 11 more attempts than their opponents for the game.

In the first game of the day, Cox Mill standouts Wendell Moore and Rechon Black scored 29 and 19 points, respectively, to pace the Chargers to a 76-50 win over Fairland (Ohio).

Moore was 10-of-21 from the field, hitting three shots from beyond the arc.

Keedrick Cunningham led Fairland with 19 points, while Luke Thomas followed with 14 in a losing effort.