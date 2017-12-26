Beach Ball Classic

December 26, 2017 5:27 PM

Roundup: UNC commit, teammate lead Cox Mill to Beach Ball Classic opening win

By David Wetzel

Wendell Moore Jr. had 29 points and eight rebounds and North Carolina commit Rechon “Leaky” Black added 19 points to lead Cox Mill (N.C.) to a 76-50 victory over Fairland (Ohio) on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Beach Ball Classic.

Led by Moore and Black, the Chargers (10-1) shot over 48 percent from the field opposed to 34 percent for the Dragons (6-2).

Cox Mill led just 27-24 at halftime before going on a 16-7 run to start the second half and never looked back.

The Chargers forced 19 turnovers that led to a 24-5 points-off-turnovers advantage.

Keedrick Cunningham had 19 points and eight rebounds and Luke Thomas added 14 points to lead Fairland.

Moeller (Ohio) 60, Scott County (Ky.) 41: Jeremiah Davenport had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Jaxson Hayes added 19 points to lead the Crusaders past the Cardinals in Game 3 of the Beach Ball Classic.

Robb Cooper paced Scott County (8-1) with 11 points and Michael Moreno added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Moeller (6-1) outscored the Cardinals 36-23 in the second half.

Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 90, Myrtle Beach 41: Scoring 53 points in the first half, the Crusaders overwhelmed Myrtle Beach in both teams’ Beach Ball Classic opener.

Four players scored in double figures for Long Island Lutheran, led by Tykei Greene who had 17 points.

Emorie Knox had 13 points for the Seahawks.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Beach Ball Classic

Beach Ball Classic