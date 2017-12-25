Kobe. Kenny. Kevin. Here are some of the top performers in Beach Ball Classic history

On their way to fame and fortune, basketball standouts tend to make a slight detour through Myrtle Beach.
Through the years, countless players who have gone on to play college and NBA basketball have participated in the Beach Ball Classic.
Here are 15 of the notable performers in Beach Ball history:
Tommy Amaker, W.T. Woodson (Va.): Played in the first two Beach Ball Classic events, earning MVP honors in the 1982 edition. He would go on to star at Duke before pivoting into the coaching ranks.
Kenny Anderson, Archbishop Molloy (N.Y.) : A three-time Beach Ball Classic MVP, he twice led Archbishop Molloy to tourney titles. His 16 made field goals in 1988 rank sixth all time in Beach Ball history.
Mike Bibby, Shadow Mountain (Ariz.): Before starring at Arizona and with the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, Bibby was one of the most prolific scorers in Beach Ball history. His 48- and 45-point games in 1995 rank fourth and fifth all time. His three-game scoring total of 118 points is best in tourney history.
Kobe Bryant, Lower Merion (Pa): Made the trip with his Philadelphia-area school in 1995. During that event, he posted a pair of 43-point games. His three-game scoring total (117) ranks second in Beach Ball Classic history.
Kwame Brown, Glynn Academy (Ga.): Before going on to be the No. 1 pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, he set a four-day Beach Ball Classic record with 18 blocked shots during the 2000 event. Brown’s 10 blocked shots are fifth-most in a game.
Baron Davis, Crossroads (Calif.): Earned tourney MVP honors in 1996 with Crossroads (Calif.) before going on to UCLA and a lengthy NBA career.
Jalek Felton, Mullins: Now at North Carolina, the former Mullins standout set an individual game record with 55 points during the 2015 tournament. Felton also has another 50-point game to his credit during the 2014 Beach Ball Classic. His 113 points through three games is third all-time.
Kevin Garnett, Mauldin: Posted a 40-point game during the 1993 Beach Ball Classic, in addition to hitting 16 field goals in a game.
Grant Hill, South Lakes (Va.): Earned MVP honors with South Lake (Va.) at the 1989 Beach Ball Classic before going on to stardom at Duke and in the NBA.
Antawn Jamison, Providence (N.C.): Posted a 40-point game in the 1994 Beach Ball Classic while hitting 17 field goals in that game.
Luke Kennard, Franklin (Ohio): The former Duke basketball standout scored a tourney-record 147 points during the 2014 Beach Ball Classic, outpacing Nick Emery’s result from three years earlier by 28 points. Kennard’s 18 made field goals in a game also ranks second all time.
Jason Kidd, St. Joseph Notre Dame (Calif.): Before setting records at Cal and in the NBA, Kidd made a name for himself at the Beach Ball Classic. His 12 assists in a game rank fifth all time, while his 26 assists in three games is fourth in history.
Jeff Lebo, Carlisle (Pa.): In 1984, the Carlisle (Pa.) star knocked down 19 field goals in a game – most in Beach Ball Classic history. His three-day total of 104 points ranks fifth all time and earned him MVP honors.
B.J. McKie, Irmo: Before going on to stardom at South Carolina, the former Irmo standout scored 40 points during a 1994 Beach Ball Classic contest. His 16 made field goals during a game ranks eighth all time. For his work, he was named tournament MVP.
Rasheed Wallace, Simon Gratz (Pa.): In 1991, earned individual game (16) and three-game (24) highs for blocked shots. The following year, he followed with 18 blocks before heading to North Carolina and the NBA.
