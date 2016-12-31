Beach Ball Classic Final Day

Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Dillard's Joniya Gadson is blocked by Pace's Wendell Carter at the Beachball Classic. Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Dillard's Raiquan Gray breaks free for a shot against Pace. Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Dillard's Jordan Wright shoots under the basket against Pace. Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Pace's Isaiah Kelly shoots a jump shot against Dillard. Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Dillard's Raiquan Gray breaks free for a shot against Pace. Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Dillard's Stanley Garner shoots for three points against Pace. Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Pace's Mark Sommerville drives up the middle against Dilard. Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Pace's Harrison Lewis lays it up for two against Dillard. Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Dillard's Raiquan Gray shoots against Pace. Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Dillard's Jordan Wright drives toward the goal against Pace. Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Dillard's Jordan Wright shoots inside against Pace. Dillard (Fla.) beat Pace Academy (GA) for third place 54-51 in overtime at the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imohtep players warm up behind the bleachers prior to the Beach Ball Classic Final on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imohtep players warm up behind the bleachers prior to the Beach Ball Classic Final on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imhotep's Daron Russell drives to the basket against Evanston Township in the finals of the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imhotep's Daron Russell drives to the basket against Evanston Township in the finals of the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Evanston Township's Nojel Eastern drives to the basket against Imhotep in the finals of the Beach Ball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 31 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imhotep's David Beatty shoots for three against Evanston. Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Evanston's Elyjah Williams dunks against Imhhotep. Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Donta Scott shoots against Evanston. Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Evanston's Malcolm Townsel shoots against a heavy Imhotep defense. Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Evanston Coach Mike Ellis shouts at his players. Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imhotep's Koby Thomas shoots under the basket. Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imhotep's David Beatty shoots for three against Evanston. Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imhotep's David Beatty hits a lay-up at the buzzer for the win against Evanston. Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Imhotep Charter team celebrates their win over Evanston. Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The Imhotep Charter team celebrates their win over Evanston. Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Imhotep Charter triumphed over Evanston Township at the final buzzer for a dramatic 78-76 win for the 2016 championship at the Beach Ball Classic finals on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews