Beach Ball Classic daily schedule, scores (Dec. 31, 2016)

At the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
Monday, Dec. 26
Game 1: Westchester (Calif.) 55, Jonesboro (Ga.) 42
Game 2: Pace (Ga.) 63, McQuaid (N.Y.) 36
Game 3: Evanston (Ill.) 53, Providence (Fla.) 52
Game 4: Scott County (Ky.) 76, Myrtle Beach 50
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Game 5: Jonesboro (Ga.) 61, McQuaid (N.Y.) 33
Game 6: Providence (Fla.) 74, Myrtle Beach 47
Game 7: O’Connell (Va.) 61, Westlake (Ga.) 36
Game 8: Dillard (Fla.) 68, Henry Carr (Canada) 60
Game 9: Imhotep (Pa.) 73, Christ the King (N.Y.) 34
Game 10: Gorman (Nev.) 80, Socastee 55
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Game 11: Westlake (Ga.) 64, Henry Carr (Canada), 58
Game 12: Christ the King (N.Y.) 40, Socastee 36
Game 13: Pace (Ga.) 51, Westchester (Calif.) 46
Game 14: Evanston (Ill.) 68, Scott County (Ky.) 59
Game 15: Dillard (Fla.) 53, Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 41
Game 16: Imhotep (Pa.) 72, Gorman (Nev.), 54
Thursday, Dec. 29
3-point and slam dunk competitions: 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Game 17: McQuaid (N.Y.) 49, Myrtle Beach 46
Game 18: Westchester (Calif.) 54, Scott County (Ky.) 53
Game 19: Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 74, Gorman (Nev.) 69
Game 20: Providence (Fla.) 66, Jonesboro (Ga.) 43
Game 21: Christ the King (N.Y.) 52, Westlake (Ga.) 49
Game 22: Evanston (Ill.) 57, Pace (Ga.) 44
Game 23: Imhotep (Pa.) 80, Dillard (Fla.) 52
Saturday, Dec. 31
Game 24: Henry Carr (Canada) 84, Socastee 55
Consolation Championship
Game 25: Christ the King (N.Y.) 49, Providence (Fla.) 48
Fifth-Place Game
Game 26: Westchester (Calif.) 59, Bishop O’Connell 42
Third-Place Game
Game 27: Dillard (Fla.) 54, Pace (Ga.) 51 (OT)
Championship
Game 28: Imhotep (Pa.) 78, Evanston (Ill.) 76
