Beach Ball Classic daily schedule, scores (Dec. 31, 2016)

1:10 Hundreds charge into the Atlantic at annual Polar Bear Plunge Pause

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

0:56 Vigil for Surfer Keahi Mendoza

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

1:11 Mall fight breaks out between shopper and store manager

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:11 Myrtle Beach residents stocking up before Hurricane Matthew "just in case"

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman