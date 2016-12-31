Beach Ball Classic

December 31, 2016 9:40 PM

Beach Ball Classic daily schedule, scores (Dec. 31, 2016)

At the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Monday, Dec. 26

Game 1: Westchester (Calif.) 55, Jonesboro (Ga.) 42

Game 2: Pace (Ga.) 63, McQuaid (N.Y.) 36

Game 3: Evanston (Ill.) 53, Providence (Fla.) 52

Game 4: Scott County (Ky.) 76, Myrtle Beach 50

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Game 5: Jonesboro (Ga.) 61, McQuaid (N.Y.) 33

Game 6: Providence (Fla.) 74, Myrtle Beach 47

Game 7: O’Connell (Va.) 61, Westlake (Ga.) 36

Game 8: Dillard (Fla.) 68, Henry Carr (Canada) 60

Game 9: Imhotep (Pa.) 73, Christ the King (N.Y.) 34

Game 10: Gorman (Nev.) 80, Socastee 55

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Game 11: Westlake (Ga.) 64, Henry Carr (Canada), 58

Game 12: Christ the King (N.Y.) 40, Socastee 36

Game 13: Pace (Ga.) 51, Westchester (Calif.) 46

Game 14: Evanston (Ill.) 68, Scott County (Ky.) 59

Game 15: Dillard (Fla.) 53, Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 41

Game 16: Imhotep (Pa.) 72, Gorman (Nev.), 54

Thursday, Dec. 29

3-point and slam dunk competitions: 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Game 17: McQuaid (N.Y.) 49, Myrtle Beach 46

Game 18: Westchester (Calif.) 54, Scott County (Ky.) 53

Game 19: Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 74, Gorman (Nev.) 69

Game 20: Providence (Fla.) 66, Jonesboro (Ga.) 43

Game 21: Christ the King (N.Y.) 52, Westlake (Ga.) 49

Game 22: Evanston (Ill.) 57, Pace (Ga.) 44

Game 23: Imhotep (Pa.) 80, Dillard (Fla.) 52

Saturday, Dec. 31

Game 24: Henry Carr (Canada) 84, Socastee 55

Consolation Championship

Game 25: Christ the King (N.Y.) 49, Providence (Fla.) 48

Fifth-Place Game

Game 26: Westchester (Calif.) 59, Bishop O’Connell 42

Third-Place Game

Game 27: Dillard (Fla.) 54, Pace (Ga.) 51 (OT)

Championship

Game 28: Imhotep (Pa.) 78, Evanston (Ill.) 76

