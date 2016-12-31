Inside Day 6 of the Beach Ball Classic (Dec. 31, 2016)

Scoring machine: Among the top performers in this year’s Beach Ball Classic, Dillard (Fla.) wingman Jordan Wright scored 23 points for the Panthers, helping them escape with a 54-51 overtime victory over Pace Academy (Ga.). The Kentucky football commit scored more than 20 points in each game and a total of 103 for the tournament.
Highlight reel: Though dunks are what most came for, Christ the King (N.Y.) guards Tyson Walker and Jose Alvarado dazzled with a pair of up-and-under layups that met the target ahead of the outstretched arms of Providence (Fla.) defenders. The Royals won the game, 49-48.
Number crunching: If anything, Pace Academy (Ga.) standout Wendell Carter made his mark, not only on the 2016 edition of the Beach Ball Classic, but also the tournament record book. With his 17 rebounds in the Knights’ 54-51 overtime loss to Dillard (Fla.), the Duke commit set a new record for most rebounds in four games at Beach Ball. He finished with 68 rebounds for the tournament.
Game of the Day: Even throughout, the Beach Ball Classic third-place game between Pace Academy (Ga.) and Dillard (Fla.) needed an extra period to determine a winner. The Panthers would eventually earn a 54-51 victory in overtime, but not before a 3-pointer by Wendell Carter that would have tied the game caromed off the back rim.
On the Horizon: Next year’s Beach Ball Classic will feature some old faces and a couple new ones. Among those already committed to the 2016 edition of the tournament include previous invitees Lone Peak (Utah), Moeller (Ohio) and Scott County (Ky.) – which took part in this year’s event. Also giving executive director John Rhodes a thumbs up was Crossroads School in Santa Monica, Calif., which features Shareef O’Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Myrtle Beach and Socastee are also are locked in for next year’s event.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments