Father Henry Carr routs Socastee on final day

Carlo Dubria scored a game-high 22 points and Shae Linton-Brown added 17 as Father Henry Carr (Canada) cruised to a 84-55 win over Socastee in Saturday's opening game of the final day of the Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Dubria was 8-for-16 from the field, including 6-for-12 on 3-pointers and lead five Crusaders in double-digit scoring.
South Carolina commitment Jason Cudd led the Braves (6-6) with 21 points.
FHC (84): Carlo Dubria 22, Chaquan Clarke 10, Shae Linton-Brown 17, Denier Campbell 13, Marion Beckford 2, Mychael Paulo 13, Michael Greene 2, Tadre Morris 5.
SHS (55): Kendrell Generette 8, Nijaye Foster 6, Jason Cudd 21, Andrew Gardner 5, Tyler Rainer 8, Elijah Lawson 4, Zack Henderson 3.
Halftime: FHC 45-24. 3-pointers: FHC 15 (Dubria 6, Linton-Brown 4, Campbell 2, Paulo 3); SOC 5 (Generette 1, Foster 1, Gardner 1, Lawson 1, Henderson 1). Team fouls: FHC 16, SHS 8. Fouled Out: None. Technical fouls: Linton-Brown (FHC). Records: Henry Carr 12-7, Socastee 6-6.
