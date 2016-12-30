Beach Ball Classic semifinals in photos

Imhotep's Chereef Knox (2) and Dillard’s Joniya Gadson (52) battle for the ball.
Imhotep guard Daron Russell (1) drives to the basket against Dillard's Raiquan Gray (41) during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Imhotep guard Daron Russell (1) drives to the basket against Dillard during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Imhotep guard David Beatty (0) drives to the basket against Dillard during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Imhotep guard Daron Russell (1) tries for a steal against Dillard's Seth Coddington (4) during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Imhotep guard Daron Russell (1) drives to the basket against Dillard's Raiquan Gray (41) during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Pace Academy center Wendell Carter (22) gets a dunk over Evanston Township's Nojel Eastern (20) during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Pace Academy guard Barrett Baker (2) gets trapped by Evanston Township defenders including Nojel Eastern (20) during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Pace Academy center Wendell Carter (22) loses the ball to Evanston Township guard Lance Jones (5) during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Pace Academy guard Harrison Lewis (20) and Evanston Township guard Malcolm Townsel (4) go for a loose ball during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Pace Academy center Wendell Carter (22) gets a dunk over Evanston Township's Chris Hamil (25) during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Evanston Township guard Lance Jones (5) drives to the basket against Pace Academy guard Harrison Lewis during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Pace Academy center Wendell Carter (22) goes to the basket against Evanston Township's Elijah Williams (21) during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Evanston Township's Elijah Williams (21) goes to the basket against Pace Academy center Wendell Carter (22) during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Pace Academy's Isaiah Kelly (33) and Evanston Township center Elijah Williams (21) position for a rebound during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Evanston Township's Chris Hamil (25) goes to the basket against Pace Academy's Isaiah Kelly (33) during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Evanston Township's Elijah Williams (21) goes to the basket against Pace Academy guard Reign Watkins (4) during 1st half action Friday during the semifinals of the 2016 Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
