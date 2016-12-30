Beach Ball Classic roundup (Dec. 30, 2016)

McQuaid Jesuit 49, Myrtle Beach 46
Anthony Iglesia’s 3-pointer with seconds left proved to be the difference in a back-and-forth affair. McQuaid Jesuit’s Kobe Long led all scorers with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field. Iglesia added nine points in a winning effort. Myrtle Beach was led by Jaquan Chestnut, who had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
MCJ (49): Anthony Iglesia 9, Divine Williams 4, Josh Purcell 8, Cam Wilson 4, Tyler Cyrus 2, Conor Dalton 4, Kobe Long 16, Connor Zamiara 2.
MB (46): Jayce Allen 5, Robert Swanson 8, Brady Vest 3, Jaquan Chestnut 11, Blake John 6, Lebrone Woodbury 4, Chris Weston 2, Ben Mintz 7.
Halftime: MCJ 21-20. 3-pointers: MCJ 10 (Iglesia 3, Purcell 2, Long 5), MB 4 (Allen, Swanson, Vest, Mintz). Team fouls: MCJ 9, MB 5. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.
Records: MCJ 5-3, MB 6-6
Westchester (Calif.) 54, Scott County (Ky.) 53
A Luis Rodriguez lay-up with 20 seconds left proved to be a game-winner for the Comets in a one-point decision over Scott County.
Three Westchester players scored in double figures, led by Jeremiah Turley with 11 points.
It would need every one of them to survive a Cardinals onslaught led by Michael Moreno, who scored a game-high 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting. He also had 12 rebounds.
WHS (54): Marquis Moore 7, Chris Simmons 3, Luis Rodriguez 10, Jordan Brinson 6, Darryn Everage 10, Virshawn Green 1, Jeremiah Turley 11, Michael Solomon 4, Maurice Tutt 2.
SCO (53): Bryce Long 3, Cooper Robb 4, Glenn Covington 11, Michael Moreno 25, Cooper Watts 3, Cam Fluker 7.
Halftime: SCO 28-25. 3-pointers: WHS 5 (Brinson 2, Everage 2, Turley), SCO 6 (Long, Covington 3, Moreno, Fluker). Team fouls: WHS 14, CO 11). Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.
Records: WHS 11-5, SCO 8-3
Bishop O’Connell (Va.) 74, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 69
Despite Southern California commit Chuck O’Bannon going for 37 points, it was not enough for the Gaels in a five-point loss to Bishop O’Connell.
The Knights received a solid scoring effort from one of their own in the game, as Matt Lewis scored 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field. Nate Watson also had 16 in a winning effort for Bishop O’Connell.
BOC (74): Nate Watson 16, Matt Lewis 26, Xavier Johnson 12, Quentin Millora-Brown 4, Matt Becht 8, Dimingus STevens 5, Jahmal Banks 3.
BG (69): Jamal Bey 7, Chuck O’Bannon 37, Saxton Howard 3, Christian Popoola 7, Ryan Kiley 9, D.J. Howe 3, Noah Taitz 3.
Halftime: BOC 37-26. 3-pointers: BOC 5 (Lewis 2, Becht 2, Banks), BG 9 (O’Bannon 6, Popoola, Howe, Taitz).Team fouls: BOC 13, BG 15. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.
Records: BOC 8-4, BG 8-5
Providence (Fla.) 66, Jonesboro (Ga.) 43
The Stallions held Jonesboro to under 33 percent shooting, using a 15-0 second half run to turn a close game into a rout.
Kyle Marion and Zackery Bryant led Providence with 18 points apiece.
While Cardinals standout M.J. Walker scored 29 points, he didn’t receive much help in the contest, as his teammates combined to score a mere 14 points.
JHS (43): Jaylon Terrell 2, Jamari Mosley 5, Brandon Walker 3, M.J. Walker 29, Calder Marria 2, Desmond Brown 2.
PHS (66): Kyle Marion 18, Zackery Bryant 18, Nieha Jordan 4, Tyler Perez 6, Ahren Freeman 2, Jimmy Beane 4, Will Erickson 7, Jacorie Archie 7.
Halftime: PHS 30-18. 3-pointers: JHS 6 (B. Walker, M.J. Walker 5), PHS 7 (Marion 3, Bryant, Perez 2, Archie). Team fouls: JHS 15, PHS 12. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: M.J. Walker (JHS).
Records: JHS 10-4, PHS 9-4.
Christ the King (N.Y.) 52, Westlake (Ga.) 49
Three Christ the King players scored in double figures, allowing it to come away with a hard-earned victory in the Beach Ball Classic consolation bracket.
Tyson Walker led the way for the Royals with 14 points and six rebounds. Kofi Cockburn added 13 points in a winning effort.
Westlake’s Chuma Okeke posted a double-double, scoring 20 points and bringing down 11 rebounds. Following him up was Daniel Lewis, who had 15.
WHS (49): Chuma Okeke 20, Daniel Lewis 15, Christopher Berry 3, Brandon Favors 2, Chase Hunter 6, D’Antay Page 3.
CTK (52): Tyson Walker 14, Jose Alvarado 11, Kofi Cockburn 13, Jared Harrison-Hunter 2, Phillips Joseph 8, Jaylen Davis 2, Adam El Gammel 2.
Halftime: 27-27. 3-pointers: WHS 4 (Lewis 2, Berry, Page), CTK 4 (Alvarado 2, Joseph 2). Team fouls: WHS 14, CTK 12. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.
Records: WHS 8-5, CTK 6-3.
