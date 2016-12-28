Inside Day 3 of the Beach Ball Classic (Dec. 28, 2016)

Scoring machine: Westchester (Calif.) forward Darryn Everage scored 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting in the Comets’ 51-46 loss at the hand of Pace Academy (Ga.). Everage was particularly effective from deep range, knocking down 5-of-8 from 3-point range.
Highlight reel: On a day largely void of spectacular moments, Nate Watson offered his share courtesy of a pair of emphatic slam dunks against Dillard (Fla.). One of them gave his team a much needed jolt, the Bishop O’Connell post man throwing it down following a miss by one of his teammates.
Number crunching: Evanston Township’s Nojel Eastern offered a small glimpse as to why he will be at Purdue this time next year. The Wildkits’ senior standout led the team in points (22), rebounds (8), assists (5) and blocks (2) in his team’s 68-59 win over Scott County (Ky.).
Game of the Day: Pace Academy used a late rally to down Westchester (Calif.), 51-46. The game featured four ties and five lead changes, with Duke commit Wendell Carter’s 15 points in the second half allowing the Knights to pull through for the win.
On the Horizon: Thursday serves as a rest day of sorts for teams at the Beach Ball Classic, with the only thing on their docket the 3-point and slam dunk contests. Festivities begin at 7 p.m.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
