Pace (Ga.) overcomes woes from charity stripe to down Westchester (Calif.)

Seemingly the simplest of shots proved to give Pace Academy fits on Wednesday.
Looking to advance to the semifinal round of the Beach Ball Classic, the Knights lived at the charity stripe, attempting 25 shots. Only 11 of those hit their mark, however, much to the frustration of coach Demetrius Smith.
Yet, in a game where each possession was precious, he could still find reason to jump in jubilation at every made basket.
It also helps to have a 6-foot-10 cleanup man.
Duke commit Wendell Carter came up big when his team needed it most, ramping up his production in the second half to allow his team to earn a hard-fought 51-46 win over a tough Westchester squad.
“Different arenas, different balls, you have to believe in your craft and routine. (Shooting) 11-for-25 is not good,” Smith said. “Being able to overcome that type of performance, it’s big … really big.”
Blessed with a pair of solid post players in Carter and 6-foot-6 Isaiah Kelly, the Knights spent much of the contest racking up fouls on Westchester in bunches.
“Their bigs really gave us problems,” said Westchester basketball coach Ed Azzam. “We really didn’t have an answer for the things they were presenting us.”
And despite such struggles, the Comets found themselves right in the mix with more than six minutes to play, up 31-27.
However, as many opponents have come to learn over the past few years, when Carter kicks his game into high gear, there aren’t too many in the nation that can handle him.
After a jumper from the elbow by Zack Leven pulled Pace Academy to within two, the Duke commit’s hustle was rewarded on consecutive trips down the floor
On the play, Carter retrieved a loose ball out of the air before taking it strong to the rim for the score. He would again make a dent in the scoresheet on his team’s next possession, snatching a rebound from a Westchester defender and immediately going up strong for two more and a foul.
“I just wanted to find the open spots on the court,” Carter said. “They’re doubling down in the post and I can’t post up if they’re doubling me. So I just had to find way to get the ball in the basket, whether it be jump shots or lay-ups … sometimes even if the shots aren’t going in.
“Westchester made it difficult, especially since they were smaller,scrappy players. But today we made it work.”
Courtesy of Carter’s boost, the Knights were able to turn a 4-point deficit into an 11-point lead in the second half. Westchester would not go down without a fight, though, the combination of Darryn Everage and Chris Simmons going on a brief spurt to make it a one-possession game.
Everage would finish with a game-high 24 points, the only Westchester player in double figures.
Contrary to its work the previous 31 minutes, the Knights settled things at the free throw line, Reign Watkins’ knocking down both if his attempts to ice the game away.
Carter had a double-double in the contest, scoring 19 points and bringing down 15 rebounds. Also doing his part was Isaiah Kelly, who had 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
According to Smith, these are the games good teams find a way to win.
“We’re licking our chops a bit, gaining confidence,” he said. “Anytime you’re in a tournament where you’re able to play four games in a week, anything can happen. So to have confidence game-by-game and see our team grow, it is big for us.”
WHS (46): Marquis Moore 5, Chris Simmons 7, Luis Rodriguez 2, Jordan Brinson 2, Darryn Everage 24, Virshawn Green 4, Jeremiah Turley 2.
PACE (51): Mark Sommerville 1, Reign Watkins 10, Isaiah Kelly 15, Wendell Carter 19, Zack Leven 4, Harrison Lewis 2.
Halftime: WHS 24-23. 3-pointers: WHS 7 (Moore, Simmons, Everage 5), PACE 0. Team fouls: WHS 23, PACE 6. Technical fouls: None
Records: WHS 10-5, PACE 6-6.
