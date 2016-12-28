Beach Ball Classic roundup: Day 3

Westlake (Ga.) 64, Father Henry Carr (Canada) 58
The Lions recovered from a poor shooting performance in its Beach Ball Classic opener to knock down 50 percent of its shots on Wednesday, doing enough to get by a game Henry Carr squad.
Daniel Lewis led the way for Westlake with 24 points, while Chuma Okeke added 21 of his own.
Three Henry Carr players wound up in double figures, led by Shae Linton-Browns team-high 20 points. John Akende and Mychael Paulo also had 13 in a losing effort.
WHS (64): Chuma Okeke 21, Daniel Lewis 24, Christopher Berry 6, Andre Mitchell 2, Brandon Favors 3, Kelvin Simeon 2, D’Antay Page 6.
FHC (58): John Akende 13, Mychael Paulo 13, Shae Linton-Brown 20, Denier Campbell 5, Carlo Dubria 3, Tadre Morse 4.
Halftime: WHS 30-29. 3-pointers: WHS 2 (Okeke, Berry), FHC 7 (Paulo 2, Linton-Brown 3, Campbell 2). Team fouls: WHS 14, FHC 20. Technical fouls: None.
Records: WHS 8-4, FHC 11-7
Christ the King (N.Y.) 40, Socastee 36
In a game where each possession was precious, a Kofi Cockburn dunk in the waning seconds sealed a win for the Royals. The 6-foot-11 center scored a team-high 13 points, while Phillips Joseph joined him in double figures with 12 of his own.
Socastee’s Andrew Gardner had 14 points to lead all scorers.
CTK (40): Tyson Walker 9, Kofi Cockburn 13, Jared Harrison-Hunter 6, Phillips Joseph 12.
SOC (36): Kendrell Generette 4, Nijaye Foster 4, Jason Cudd 9, Andrew Gardner 14, Tyler Rainer, Zack Henderson 3.
Halftime: 18-18. 3-pointers: CTK 2 (Joseph 2), SOC 1 (Henderson). Team fouls: CTK 8, SOC 8. Technical fouls: None.
Records: CTK 5-3, SOC 6-5.
