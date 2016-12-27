Inside Day 2 of the Beach Ball Classic (Dec. 27, 2016)

Scoring machine: Burly 6-foot-6 forward Jordan Wright of Dillard (Fla.) scored 27 points while hitting 11 of 18 shots from the field and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to help the Panthers defeat Henry Carr 68-60.
Highlight reel: Bishop O’Connell’s Nate Watson did plenty to catch the eye of those at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday. None more so, though, than his dunk over Westlake (Ga.) standout and Auburn commit Chuma Okeke, putting a bow on the Knights’ blowout victory. On the play, Watson drove the baseline before emphatically slamming it home over Okeke’s outstretched arms.
Number crunching: Christ the King (N.Y.) struggled mightily from the field in its matchup with Imhotep Charter, knocking down only 11 of its 59 shots (18.6 percent) attempted in a 73-34 loss. Only four players scored in the game for the Royals, with guard Jose Alvarado credited with 21 of the team’s 34 points.
Game of the Day: Father Henry Carr (Canada) and Dillard (Fla.) traded baskets for much of the first half, when there were five ties and five lead changes. Henry Carr led by 10 in the second half before Dillard went on a 20-0 run to pull away.
On the Horizon: A likely clash between Bishop Gorman (Nev.) and Imhotep Charter headlines Wednesday’s action at the Beach Ball Classic. That game will take place at 8:45 p.m. Also taking the floor in winners bracket action is Westchester (Calif.) taking on Pace Academy (Ga.) at 3:30 p.m.; Evanston Township (Ill.) facing Scott County (Ky.) at 5:15 p.m.; and Bishop O’Connell facing Dillard (Fla.) at 7 p.m.
