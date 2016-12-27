Beach Ball Classic Day 2 in photos

Dillard’s Jordan Wright banks a shot off the boards against Henry Carr.
Dillard's Jordan Wright shoots a jumper against Henry Carr. Dillard (Fla.) held on to beat Henry Carr (Canada) with a 68-60 final on game 8 of the Beach Ball Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Henry Carr's John Akende drives inside against Dillard.
Henry Carr's Chaquan Clarke is blocked by Dillard's Jacarri Anderson.
Dillard's John Sellers shoots from the outside against Henry Carr.
Henry Carr's ODeshaunte Stevens shoots for three points against Dillard.
Dillard's Jordan Wright pulls down a rebound against Henry Carr.
Henry Carr's Carlo Dubria lays the ball in for a score agasints Dillard.
Henry Carr's Shae Linton-Brown shoots for three points against Dillard.
Dillard's Jordan Wright shoot's under the goal against Henry Carr.
Henry Carr's John Akende drives inside to score against Dillard.
Henry Carr's Chaquan Clark gets off a shot against heavy defense from Dillard.
Dillard's Seth Coddington shoots from the outside.
Imhotep's David Beatty shoots for three against Christ the King. Imhotep Charter (Pa.) trounced Christ the King (N.Y.) in game 9 of the Beachball Classic 73-34.
Imhotep's David Beatty shoots against Christ the King.
Imhotep's Daron Russell drives the ball down court.
Imhotep's Elijah Taylor shoots against Christ the King.
Christ the King brought cheerleaders to the Beachball Classic.
Christ the King's Kofi Cockburn shoots against Imhotep.
Christ the King's Kendale Greenidge-Bullock shoots over Imhotep defenders.
Christ the King's Jared Harrison-Hunte looks for a shot against Imhotep.
Imhotep's Daron Russell breaks down court against Christ the King.
