Beach Ball Classic roundup: Day 2

Providence (Fla.) 74, Myrtle Beach 47
Five Stallions scored in double figures as they shot better than 50 percent from the field in their win on Tuesday over Myrtle Beach. Jacorie Archie led the way for Providence with 16 points, knocking down four 3-pointers in the process. Not far behind him was Ahren Freeman with 13 points.
Myrtle Beach was led by Blake John with 10 points. He was the only Seahawk to score in double figures.
The Seahawks will next play McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) on Friday at 10:15 a.m., while Providence will take on Jonesboro (Ga.) at 3:30 p.m.
PHS(74): Kyle Marion 10, Zackery Bryant 10, Jimmy Beane 6, Will Erickson 10, Nieja Jordan 5, Tyler Perez 2, Louis Akra 2, Ahren Freeman 13.
MB (47): Jayce Allen 6, Robert Swanson 9, Brady Vest 9, JaQuan Chestnut 7, Blake John 10, Lebrone Woodbury 4, O’Neil McBride 2.
Halftime: PHS 41-19. 3-pointers: PHS 8 (Marion 2, Bryant, Archie 4, Freeman), MB 6 (Swanson 3, Vest, John 2). Total fouls: PHS 12, MB 9. Technical fouls: None. Records: PHS 8-4, MB 6-6
Jonesboro (Ga.) 61, McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) 33
M.J. Walker came a rebound shy of a double-double Tuesday morning, scoring 21 points and posting nine boards as the Cardinals rebounded to knock off McQuaid Jesuit. Brandon Walker had 13 in a winning effort.
Jonesboro particularly flexed its muscle on the defensive end of the floor, limiting the Knights to 23 percent from the field. Anthony Iglesia’s 12 points – all of which came courtesy of shots from deep range – were a team-high for McQuaid Jesuit.
The Cardinals will now have a few days rest before Friday taking on Providence (Fla.), 74-47 a winner over Myrtle Beach. Tip-off for that one is set for 3:30 p.m.
Speaking of the Seahawks, they are McQuaid Jesuit’s next opponent on Friday at 10:15 a.m.
JHS (61): Jaylon Terrell 8, Jamari Mosley 9, Brandon Walker 13, M.J. Walker 21, Calder Maria 4, Alex Glass 1, Desmond Brown 5.
MJ (33): Anthony Iglesia 12, Divine Williams 2, Josh Purcell 6, Tyler Cyrus 3, Conor Dalton 2, Kobe Long 3, Connor Zamiara 5.
Halftime: JHS 29-15. 3-pointers: JHS 4 (B. Walker 3, M.J. Walker), MJ 8 (Iglesia 4, Purcell 2, Cyrus, Long). Total fouls: JHS 11, MJ 12. Technical fouls: None.
Records: JHS 10-3, MJ 5-3.
Comments