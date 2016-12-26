Scenes from Day 1 of the Beach Ball Classic

Marquis Moore (0) of Westchester (Calif.) goes up against M.J. Walker (23) of Jonesboro (Ga.) during a first-round game of the Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Westchester’s Chris Simmons passes over Alex Glass in the 36th annual tournament at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Brandon Walker (11) of Jonesboro (Ga.) falls short of blocking Kenneth Toure (24) of Westchester (Calif.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Alex Glass (1) of Jonesboro (Ga.) and Chris Simmons (3) of Westchester (Calif.) chase a loose ball in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Darryn Everage (34) of Westchester (Calif.) drives toward the basket in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Luis Rodriguez (11) of Westchester (Calif.) shoots in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Marquis Moore (0) of Westchester (Calif.) has a shot blocked by M.J. Walker (23) and Meco Lucas (13) of Jonesboro (Ga.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Ellis Wester (21) of Jonesboro (Ga.) blocks a shot by Luis Rodriguez (11) of Westchester (Calif.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Marquis Moore (0) of Westchester (Calif.) is blocked by M.J. Walker (23) of Jonesboro (Ga.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Marquis Moore (0) of Westchester (Calif.) is blocked by M.J. Walker (23) of Jonesboro (Ga.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Wendell Carter of Pace (Ga.) dunks during Monday’s game against McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) in the Beach Ball Classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Wendell Carter of Pace (Ga.) is fouled during Monday’s game against McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.).
Isaiah Kelly of Pace (Ga.) shoots iagainst McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday.
Wendell Carter of Pace (Ga.) shoots in the game with McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Wendell Carter (left) of Pace (Ga.) reaches for a rebound in the game with McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Wendell Carter of Pace (Ga.) goes after a ball in the game with McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Isaiah Kelly of Pace (Ga.) shoots in the game with McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Wendell Carter of Pace (Ga.) shoots in the game with McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Wendell Carter of Pace (Ga.) shoots in the game with McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Isaiah Kelly of Pace (Ga.) shoots in the game with McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.
Kyle Marion (0) of Providence (Fla.) shoots under the block of Ryan Bost (24) of Evanston Township (Ill.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Zackery Bryant (1) of Providence (Fla.) is blocked by Chris Hamil (25) of Evanston Township (Ill.) during Game 3 on Monday.
Coach Mike Ellis of Evanston Township (Ill.) yells at his players in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Kyle Marion (0) of Providence (Fla.) is on the bottom of a pile in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Jacorie Archie (22) of Providence (Fla.) shoots in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Zackery Bryant (1) of Providence (Fla.) drives past Lance Jones (5) of Evanston Township (Ill.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Zackery Bryant (1) of Providence (Fla.) misses with Lance Jones (5) of Evanston Township (Ill.) defending in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Providence (Fla.) and Evanston Township (Ill.) square off in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Kyle Marion (0) of Providence (Fla.) drives to the basket in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Daniel Norton (31) of Providence (Fla.) cheers in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Zackery Bryant (1) of Providence (Fla.) is blocked and put off balance by Chris Hamil (25) of Evanston Township (Ill.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Kyle Marion (0) of Providence (Fla.) falls between Ryan Bost (24) of Evanston Township (Ill.) and Malcolm Townsel in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Jacorie Archie (22) of Providence (Fla.) is alone at the basket for two points in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Nieja Jordan (4) of Providence (Fla.) is blocked by Elyjah Williams (21) of Evanston Township (Ill.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Zackery Bryant (1) of Providence (Fla.) gets a shot over Chris Hamil (25) of Evanston Township (Ill.) in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Evanston won 53 to 52. Beach Ball continues through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Emory Knox (13) of Myrtle Beach shoots in the game with Scott County, Ky., in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Beach Ball continues at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Robert Swanson (2) of Myrtle Beach falls on a block attempt in the game with Scott County, Ky., in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Beach Ball continues at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Emory Knox (13) of Myrtle Beach controls the ball in the game with Scott County, Ky., in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Beach Ball continues at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Jayce Allen (1) of Myrtle Beach plays defense in the game with Scott County, Ky., in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Beach Ball continues at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Myrtle Beach plays Scott County, Ky., in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Beach Ball continues at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Blake John (11) of Myrtle Beach shoots in the game with Scott County, Ky., in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Beach Ball continues at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Robert Swanson (2) of Myrtle Beach shoots in the game with Scott County, Ky., in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Beach Ball continues at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
JaQuan Chestnut (10) of Myrtle Beach shoots in the game with Scott County, Ky., in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Beach Ball continues at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Brady Vest (5) of Myrtle Beach shoots in the game with Scott County, Ky., in the 36th annual Beach Ball Classic on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Beach Ball continues at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center through Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
