Balanced field presents potential for competitive Beach Ball Classic

There’s no need for a receipt … this is an experience you want to savor for some time to come.
A holiday fixture, 16 teams make their way to the Grand Strand this week to take part in this year’s edition of the Beach Ball Classic. The tourney tips off Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Launched in 1981 as a dream of then-Socastee boys basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, the event has become one of the premier prep holiday hoops tournaments in the nation.
With that in mind, the goal each year is to continue upping the ante, providing a lasting impression that could lure teams and basketball fans to the Grand Strand in the future.
According to Kevin Schneider, vice president and national recruiting coordinator for Big Shots, a Myrtle Beach-based basketball scouting, recruiting and tournament camp service, this year’s field is as solid as they come.
“I must say, I really like the field for this year’s event,” he said. “It isn’t like some years where you have one clear-cut favorite, like last year when Montverde (Fla.) won the tournament championship. This year, you have a lot of name programs, and a lot of them have solid players on their rosters.”
Of the programs in this year’s field, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) is arguably the most recognized by a casual prep basketball enthusiast. A two-time winner of the Beach Ball Classic (2009, ’14), the Gaels are considered a favorite to be the last team standing come New Year’s Eve.
Featuring a trio of Division I prospects – Chuck O’Bannon, Christian Popoola Jr. and Jamal Bey – the group has won four consecutive Nevada Division I titles.
A two-time winner of the Beach Ball Classic (2009, ’14), Bishop Gorman is considered a favorite to be the last team standing come New Year’s Eve. The road to a tournament championship will not be easy, however. A potential second round clash with Philadelphia, Pa., powerhouse Imhotep Charter looms, along with a possible semifinal tilt with Westlake (Ga.).
O’Bannon committed to attend Southern California – a different path from that of his father and uncle who starred at UCLA during the 1990s. Popoola is headed to BYU, while Bey is receiving offers from Southern Cal and Utah.
The road to a tournament championship will not be easy, however.
A potential second-round clash with Philadelphia, Pa., powerhouse Imhotep Charter looms. Led by Daron Russell and David Beatty – players destined for Rhode Island and South Carolina, respectively – the Panthers are no slouch when it comes to basketball talent.
“It is really possible we could be looking at the best two teams in the tournament playing each other in the second round,” Schneider said. “The star power in that game could be off the charts.”
Westlake (Ga.) may also have something to say about who advances to Saturday’s Beach Ball final. Defending Class 6A champions in Georgia, the Atlanta-area basketball program comes into Myrtle Beach with a 7-3 record.
Four-star prospect Chuma Okeke leads the way for the Lions, joined by shooting guard Danny Lewis – a Central Florida signee – and center Michael Durr.
In addition to Westlake and Bishop Gorman, two other teams come into this year’s Beach Ball Classic following championship seasons.
Dillard captured the Florida Class 6A title last spring, the program’s sixth. With many pieces still intact from its championship run, including Florida State signee Raiquan Gray and Jordan Wright, the Panthers have their eyes firmly set on a repeat.
There may not be a better player in this tournament than Walker. The question is whether his supporting cast will be enough.
Kevin Schneider, vice president and national recruiting coordinator for Big Shots, a Myrtle Beach-based basketball scouting, recruiting and tournament camp service
In the Peach State, Pace Academy comes in as defending champion in Georgia’s Class 2A ranks. Duke signee Wendell Carter is the main attraction for the Knights, this after averaging 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists a season ago.
No single player may bring the attention that Jonesboro (Ga.) five-star prospect M.J. Walker will. Recently wreaking havoc on the City of Palms Classic tournament, he became only the 16th player in the event’s history to score 40 points.
“There may not be a better player in this tournament than Walker,” Schneider said. “The question is whether his supporting cast will be enough.”
Last summer, Walker played for USA Basketball team during the FIBA Americas U18 Championship. He is being recruited by Maryland, Ohio State and Kansas.
Though based in Rochester, N.Y., the McQuaid Jesuit basketball team should offer some local flavor.
Former Coastal Carolina guard Jack Leasure serves as the team’s head coach. At his disposal is sophomore dynamo Isaiah Stewart, who is being courted by 10 schools – among them Providence, Florida, Syracuse and Tennessee.
Other out-of-state schools participating include:
Bishop O’Connell (Va.): Has four players averaging double figures coming into this week’s tournament.
Christ the King (N.Y.): Winners of inaugural Beach Ball Classic in 1981. Led by senior point guard Jose Alvarado, a Georgia Tech commit, and 6-foot-10 sophomore Kofi Cockburn.
Evanston Township (Ill.): Team has proven it will take on anyone, anywhere. Once all is said and done, it will have traveled more than 4,000 miles to take on the nation’s top programs and participate in its most prestigious tournaments.
Father Henry Carr (Canada): A burgeoning hoops powerhouse, it claimed the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) boys basketball championship a season ago. Carr backed that up with a 3-1 result at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas earlier this month.
Providence (Fla.): Duke standout Grayson Allen is certainly the Stallions’ most recognizable alum these days. But it was guard Zackery Bryant who now holds the school’s single-season scoring record, breaking Allen’s mark by averaging 20.3 points per game.
Scott County (Ky.): Cardinals graduated only one senior from a team that fell in Kentucky’s 11th Region final.
Westchester (Ca.): Team has tested itself by taking part in the Trevor Ariza Westchester Tip-Off Classic, along with the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. It is coached by Ed Azzam, the all-time winningest coach in California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Los Angeles City Section basketball history.
A pair of Grand Strand squads will take their swings at the big boys during the tournament, with Myrtle Beach and Socastee taking their annual seat at the table. Robert Swanson and Emorie Knox provide a solid backcourt option for Myrtle Beach, while many eyes will be on 7-foot South Carolina signee Jason Cudd when Socastee takes the floor on Tuesday.
When you talk about (Beach Ball Classic), you think about something that started small and became this huge event. Some of the guys you’ll see here, you’ll soon see them in college, in the pro level. So with that being the case, you should see a lot of high level basketball being played as well.
Kevin Schneider, Myrtle Beach-based Big Shots
Top matchups in the first round: McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) vs. Pace Academy (Ga.) at 5:15 p.m., and Providence (Fla.) vs. Evanston (Ill.) at 7 p.m. on Monday, with Westlake (Ga.) vs. Bishop O’Connell (Va.) at 3:30 p.m. and Imhotep Charter (Pa.) vs. Christ the King (N.Y.) on Tuesday.
The Beach Ball slam dunk and 3-point contests will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, with the tournament championship being contested Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
“When you talk about (Beach Ball Classic), you think about something that started small and became this huge event,” Schneider said. “Some of the guys you’ll see here, you’ll soon see them in college, in the pro level. So with that being the case, you should see a lot of high level basketball being played as well.”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
10 PLAYERS TO WATCH
(Scouting reports by Kevin Schneider of Myrtle Beach-based Big Shots)
Charles O’Bannon Jr., Bishop Gorman (Nev.): The 6-foot-6 shooting guard is the son and nephew of Charles and Ed O’Bannon, respectively. Possesses skills that could allow him to also move to the forward position. Recently committed to USC.
Nate Watson, Bishop O’Connell (Va.): His wide frame allows him to compete for positioning in the blocks. Standing 6-foot-8, his ability to use both his right and left hand to finish also made him a top priority to Providence, which he officially signed with a few weeks ago.
Kofi Cockburn, Christ the King (Pa.): A sophomore dynamo originally hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, he has become a high level recruit. Standing 6-foot-11 and weighing 245 pounds, he has the ability to dunk everything, along with possessing a rare athleticism for someone his size.
Raiquan Gray, Dillard (Fla.): The 6-foot-8 talent recently signed with Florida State. An athletic man in the post, he was key in leading Dillard to a state championship a year ago.
Nojel Eastern, Evanston Township (Ill.): A highly skilled lefty with superb floor game. He has an all-around game, a lengthy frame, a prolific scorer with great court vision. Eastern is committed to Purdue.
David Beatty, Imhotep Charter (Pa.): A driving combo guard who can score of the dribble. Had 20 offers, but eventually committed to South Carolina, where he fits the style of play coach Frank Martin wants to employ.
M.J. Walker, Jonesboro (Ga.): A super athletic wing player and one of the nation’s top scoring guards. Has a strong frame and very springy, with the ability to finish despite taking contact. Has 12 offers to date.
Isaiah Stewart, McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.): An athletic, mobile big with the ability to dunk everything around the rim. Can put the ball on the deck and drive. Has a strong frame and is a rim protector, along with being blessed with good instincts. Stewart has offers from 10 schools and interest from many more.
Isaiah Kelly, Providence (Fla.): A smooth big with good touch around the basket. Has nice hands, runs the floor well, has a nice jumper and can stretch the floor. Very athletic dunker when presented the opportunity. Has 10 offers to his name.
Chuma Okeke, Westlake (Ga.): An athletic slasher and shot blocker, his length and instincts offer a glimpse into his potential. Has good skills, handles and can attack off the dribble. He is headed to Auburn.
Comments