High school roundup (Sept. 1, 2016)

Cross country
Despite a hotter-than-usual cross country meet because it was moved up to accomodate Thursday night football, Conway proved the strongest.
The Tigers, led by individual winners Shane Mooney and Kenia Smith, won both the boys and girls titles.
“We were running really at some schools an hour earlier than normal,” Green Sea Floyds coach Phyllis Elvington said. “My goal today was for everybody to survive the race. We did a little pit stop – kind of like the Tour de France does, where they throw them the water on the course. We told them to drink them, dump them on themselves, whatever they needed to do. We told them to throw them on the ground and we’d pick them up later.”
East Clarnedon’s boys finished sixth and its girls third in the school’s inaugural cross country meets, respectively.
“That was a really cool thing, so we recognized it,” Elvingston said.
Overall, Elvington thought it went well despite 92-degree weather.
“I thought we had a really great first meet,” she said. “I was really proud of all the kids.”
Boys team scores: Conway 18, Green Sea Floyds 61, Marion 91, Loris 125, Hannah-Pamplico 156, East Clarendon 183.
Top 10: Shane Mooney (C) 18:48, William Thompkin (C) 19:15, Colton Simms (H-P) 19:34, Dylan Rush (C) 19:41, Aaron Saltzstein (C) 19:56, Blaine Wilson (C) 20:56, Gage Floyd (GSF) 21:16, Thomas Skipper (M) 21:28, Jackson Jeter (GSF) 21:41, Jeffrey Dominique (L) 21:47.
Girls team scores: Conway 29, Green Sea Floyds 44, East Clarendon 84, Loris 100, Marion 121.
Top 10: Kenia Smith (C) 21:18, Nyasia Brown (M) 27:34, Rae Stone (C) 27:35, Caroline Thompkins (C) 27:36, Joanna Jaimes (GSF) 27:39, Ida Green (EC) 28:19, Tonia Alvarado (GSF) 29:29, Virginia Long (C) 29:39, Katia Howell (GSF) 29:40, Nancy Sandoval (L) 30:25.
Girls golf
Mary Kate Richardson shot a 4-over 40 to earn medalist honors and lead Aynor past Loris at Diamondback Golf Course.
Team scores: Aynor 193, Loris 257.
AYNOR: Mary Kate Richardson 40, Taylor Hughes 45, Rachael Wilkinson 48, Maddie Hardee 60.
LORIS : Chessa Lee 57, Bailey Tyler 60, Carrie Brown 68, Casey Brown 72.
Records: Aynor 3-1, Loris 0-2.
Girls tennis
Green Sea Floyds 7, (at) Loris 0: The Trojans improved to 3-0.
Singles: Kaylee Jordan (GSF) def. Hannah Joseph 6-1, 6-1; Emmy Kienast (GSF) def. McKenna Archibald 6-4, 6-4; Carlyse Major (GSF) def. Toni Bell 6-1, 6-3; Hali Hutchinson (GSF) def. Charlotte Eaddy 6-0, 6-2; Tamara Jackson (GSF) def. Anna Anderson 8-1.
Doubles: Jordan/Kienast (GSF) def. Joseph/Archibald 8-7 (10-8); Chance Caulder/Shayla Hardee (GSF) def. B. Gerlad/Tristen Lilly 8-6.
Records: Green Sea Floyds 3-0.
Comments