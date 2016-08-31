High school roundup (Aug. 31, 2016)

Volleyball
▪ (At) Carolina Forest 2, Waccamaw 0 – The Panthers swept past Waccamaw in two games by a count of 25-14 and 25-8. Carolina Forest was led in the sweep by Katie Hill, who had 18 assists and eight service points, Alexis Tomlin with eight kills and 12 service points, and Kenzlie Andresen with seven kills.
▪ (At) North Myrtle Beach 3, West Brunswick (N.C.) 0 – Led by Maggie Hash’s 12 kills and seven aces, the Chiefs breezed past West Brunswick 25-14, 25-15 and 25-15. Maddie Roy and Raegan Matney each contibuted 10 assists, helping North Myrtle Beach move to 4-1 on the season.
▪ (At) Carolina Forest 2, Johnsonville 0 – The Panthers improved to 5-1 on the season with a 25-8, 25-11 win over the Golden Flashes. Kenzlie Andresen led Carolina Forest with 10 service points and five kills, while Alexis Tomlin had eight kills on the night.
