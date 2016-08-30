High school roundup (Aug. 30, 2016)

Girls golf
Alisa Berindea shot an 11-over 47 to earn medalist honors and lead Socastee to a win over Loris at Diamondback Golf Course.
Team scores: Socastee 199, Loris 260.
SOCASTEE: Alisa Berindea 47, Lawson Devers 48, Joey Kirkman 52, Mia Berindea 52.
LORIS: Chessa Lee 60, Baily Tyler 64, Carrie Brown 66, Casey Brown 70.
Records: Loris 0-1.
Taylor Pirttima and Jaiden Baugh each shot 7-over 43 to share medalist honors and lead Myrtle Beach to a win over Aynor at The Dunes Golf & Club.
Team scores: Myrtle Beach 181, Aynor 210.
MYRTLE BEACH: Taylor Pirttima 43, Jaiden Baugh 43, Essie Rike 47, Boni Belle Brooks 48.
AYNOR: Mary Kate Richardson 46, Rachael Wilkinson 47, Taylor Hughes 57, Mattie Hardee 60.
Records: Myrtle Beach 2-1.
Smith Knaffle shot an 1-under 72 to sit in a tie for fourth and the St. James girls golf team was in second after the first round of the Palmetto Preview in Prosperity.
The Sharks shot 26-over 318 and were 10 shots behind Lexington.
The Wildcats’ Gracyn Burgess was the individual leader after shooting 6-under 67.
ST. JAMES: Smith Knaffle 72, Jordan White 75, Katie Smith 85, Amanda Meno 86, Adrian Anderson 86.
Girls tennis
Green Sea Floyds 5, (at) North Myrtle Beach 2
Singles: Kaylee Jordan (GSF) def. Taylor Gore 6-4, 6-3; Lorena Beltran (NMB) def. Emmy Kienast 6-1, 6-2; Malaaysia Williams (NMB) def. Carlyse Major 6-2, 6-4; Hali Hutchinson (GSF) def. Rachel Grove 6-3, 1-6, 12-10; Tamara Jackson (GSF) def. Ana Phillips 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jordan/Kienast (GSF) def. Gore/Beltran 8-6; Chance Caulder/Shayla Hardee (GSF) won by forfeit.
Records: Green Sea Floyds 2-0, North Myrtle Beach 0-3.
Volleyball
St. James 3, (at) Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 0: Natalia Antonucci had seven kills but the Saints came up short.
