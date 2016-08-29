Impressive summer continues to pay off for Carolina Forest’s Moss

Another day, another offer — or two — for Carolina Forest senior hoops standout Duane Moss.
Over the weekend, the Panthers’ 6-foot-7 wingman added offers to Charleston Southern, Presbyterian and Youngstown State, according to media reports.
Last season, Moss led Carolina Forest with 13.8 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor. He also contributed 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and just less than two steals per contest.
Moss is the 10th-ranked prospect in South Carolina among those graduating in 2017, according to the latest Phenom Hoops Report. He also has offers from South Carolina, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Tech, New Jersey Tech, Furman, Delaware and Coastal Carolina.
He is the not the only highly regarded local product, though.
Socastee big man Jason Cudd is the top-rated prospect on the Grand Strand, coming in at No. 4 in the recruiting services’ list of the top 60 players in the 2017 class. Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach transfer Bryce Schneider also is listed in the top 10, coming in at No. 7.
Also making the list is Christian Academy guard Justin Busby (No. 25) and Carolina Forest’s Damon McDowell (No. 30).
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments