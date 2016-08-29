Waccamaw boys swim team makes early statement

Coming in to this past weekend’s Ripley’s Invitational, David Dear knew his Waccamaw boys swim team was by no stretch hailing from one of the biggest schools the Palmetto State has to offer.
But like “The Little Engine That Could,” it did not mean his squad didn’t have the potential to be one its best.
At one of the state’s most prestigious high school swimming events, the Warriors placed second, finishing three points behind this year’s Ripley’s Invitational champion Bishop England. The result was the best among local squads — boys or girls — at the meet.
“(Ripley’s Invitational) was a pretty good litmus test for how we’re doing against the state,” Dear said. “This is a really big invitational for us. We’re going up against 5A, 4A teams, we just moved up to 3A after nine years in 2A, so we’re a small squad that is getting good results.”
On an individual basis, Waccamaw didn’t do too bad either.
Team captain Patrick Sullivan won two events — the 50- and 200-yard freestyle. In the former of those, he bested teammate John Grey Crosby for first place.
Crosby would get his though, claiming the 100-yard freestyle title. The relay team of Sullivan, John Grey Crosby, Jonah Crosby and Sean King added to the Warriors’ solid outing, winning both the 200- and 400-yard relay events.
King also added a third-place result in the 100-yard backstroke.
“I think we have a pretty strong heritage that we’ve built over the past nine seasons,” Dear said. “We’ve always had a reputation of having a small squad of heavy hitters, and that’s definitely what we have here. We can certainly use a few more swimmers, missing out on a few key points we could get. But I’m really happy.”
