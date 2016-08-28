St. James finishes runner-up behind Lexington at Aynor golf tourney

The St. James girls golf team proved consistent in its quest to win the Lady Blue Jacket Invitational.
Lexington, however, proved simply dominant.
The Sharks (676) had to settle for a runner-up finish after posting their second consecutive 338 in Sunday’s final round, where the Wildcats (324-312–636) improved upon their score to pull away for a victory.
St. James was without its usual No. 1 player Smith Knaffle, who was playing in a junior tournament.
“St. James played well,” Aynor coach Patrick Wilkinson said. “There’s really no dominant team on the beach right now except for St. James.”
Isabella Rawl led the way for Lexington shooting a final-round 74 to finish at 4-over 148 to share medalist honors with Dreher’s Jordan Guyton (73-75), who was playing as an individual.
“Lexington is going to be the team to beat in 4A,” Wilkinson said.
Carolina Forest (390-359–749) finished fourth, Socastee (378-395–773) was sixth and Aynor (400-410–810) placed ninth.
“I think in general [the tournament] went well,” Wilkinson said. “These early season tournaments give everybody a chance to see where you stand.”
St. James’ Jordan White (tied sixth, 82-82–164) and Katie Smith (tied ninth, 83-84–167) and Aynor’s Mary Kate Richardson (tied ninth, 83-84–167) placed in the top 10.
Team scores: Lexington 324-312–636, St. James 338-338–676, Oceanside Collegiate 374-368–743, Carolina Forest 390-359–749, Hartsville 390-372–762, Socastee 378-395–773, Lexington (B team) 386-391–777, Hilton Head 401-395–796, Aynor 400-410–810, Chapin 415-407–822, Chapin (B team) 429-412–841, Conway 460-424–884, River Bluff 457-454–911, North Myrtle Beach 485-460–945.
Top 5 individuals: Isabella Rawl (Lexington) 74-74–148, Jordan Guyton (Dreher) 73-75–148, Karly Vardas (Lexington) 74-76–150, Gaby Martinez (Oceanside Collegiate) 75-80–155, Emma Hayward (Hilton Head) 80-82–162.
Area teams
St. James: Jordan White 82-82–164, Katie Smith 83-84–167, Adrian Anderson 84-85–169, Brooke Reagan 89-87–176, Kelli Jones 106-109–215.
Carolina Forest: Sami Spencer 86-85–171, Jade Prince 99-94–193, Niki Roberson 99-96–195, Anna Park 106-98–204, Jacki Brown WD.
Socastee: Lawson Devers 88-94–182, Alisa Berindea 96-96–192, Joey Kirkman 93-100–193, Mia Berindea 101-105–206, Molly Teal 125-116–241.
Aynor: Mary Kate Richardson 83-84–167, Rachael Wilkinson 93-92–185, Taylor Hughes 107-106–213, Lizzie Hardee 117-132–249, Maddie Hardee 123-128–251.
Conway: Kendall Lewis 102-94–196, Loris Ledbetter 115-104–219, Taylor Reeves 118-114–232, Emily McClellan 125-112–237, Logan Emrick 129-120–249.
North Myrtle Beach: Gabby Spoone 107-92–199, Brianna Joyner 114-105–219, Lorena Villa 128-136–264, Lauren Gibson 136-129–265, Kalyn Basehore 137-134–271.
