St. James within striking distance of Lexington at Aynor golf tourney

The St. James girls golf team was within striking distance of leader Lexington after the first round of the Lady Blue Jacket Invitational on Saturday at Diamondback Golf Course.
The Sharks shot 50-over 338 and were 14 shots behind the Wildcats.
Socastee (378) was in fourth, Carolina Forest (390) was tied for sixth and host Aynor (400) was in eighth.
“They’re faring well,” Blue Jackets coach Patrick Wilkinson said of the local teams. “The golf course was hard today. It’s early in the season and to jump out on a golf course like this, it’s [difficult]. Diamondback got some people today. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”
Dreher’s Jordan Guyton, playing as an individual, was the leading player after firing a 73. Lexington’s Isabella Rawl and Karly Vardas were a stroke back.
St. James’ Jordan White (82, sixth), Katie Smith (83, tied seventh) and Adrian Anderson (84, tied ninth) were all in the top 10. Aynor’s Mary Kate Richardson (83, tied seventh) was also.
“It’s good experience,” Wilkinson said of the 16-team event. “It’s a good test of golf to see where they’re at early in the season and to see what they need to work on.”
Team scores: Lexington 324, St. James 338, Oceanside Collegiate 374, Socastee 378, Lexington (B team) 386, Hartsville 390, Carolina Forest 390, Aynor 400, Hilton Head 401, Chapin 415, Chapin (B team) 429, River Bluff 457, Conway 460, Waccamaw 484, North Myrtle Beach 485, McBee 490.
Top 5 individuals: Jordan Guyton (Dreher) 73, Isabella Rawl (Lexington) 74, Karly Vardas (Lexington) 74, Gaby Martinez (Oceanside Collegiate) 75, Emma Hayward (Hilton Head) 80.
Area teams
St. James: Jordan White 82, Katie Smith 83, Adrian Anderson 84, Brooke Reagan 89, Kelli Jones 106.
Socastee: Lawson Devers 88, Joey Kirkman 93, Alisa Berindea 96, Mia Berindea 101, Molly Teal 125.
Carolina Forest: Sami Spencer 86, Jade Prince 99, Niki Roberson 99, Anna Park 106, Jacki Brown WD.
Aynor: Mary Kate Richardson 83, Rachael Wilkinson 93, Taylor Hughes 107, Lizzie Hardee 117, Maddie Hardee 123.
Conway: Kendall Lewis 102, Loris Ledbetter 115, Taylor Reeves 118, Emily McClellan 125, Logan Emrick 129.
Waccamaw: Caroline Lankford 111, Brianna Hammond 118, Lauren Maser 122, Kyndra Patterson 133.
North Myrtle Beach: Gabby Spoone 107, Brianna Joyner 114, Lorena Villa 128, Lauren Gibson 136, Kalyn Basehore 137.
