Conway battles but loses to Wando 29-36

Conway's Rakim Bellam looks for a way past Wando defenders. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Conway's Peyton Derrick throws a pass to Tyrek Weaver. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Wando's Dakariee Alston gets flipped into the air during a tackle in the first quarter against Conway. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Conway's Tyrek Weaver looks for a gap in the Wando defense after receiving the ball. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Conway's Peyton Derrick scurries to gain a first down against Wando defenders. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Conway's Tyrek Weaver looks for a gap in the Wando defense after receiving the ball. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Conway's Daiquawn Clark holds off Wando's Duane Harvin Jr. for added rushing yards. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Wando's Dakariee Alston jumps over Conway defenders. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Conway's Raiqwon O'neal recovers a fumble and runs the length of the field only to fumble himself on the one yard line. The play would set Conway up for a touchdown. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Conway head coach Chuck Jordan complains to officials about a call. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Wando's Dakariee Alston gets tackled by Conway's Keith autry Benton. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Conway receiver Juwan Moody gets hit in the end zone by Wando's OrTre Smith who is penalized for pass interference. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Conway's Daiquawn Clark runs the ball in for a touchdown against Wando. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Quarterback Peyton Derrick congratulates Daiquawn Clark after a touchdown run. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Conway's Antonio Long gets past Wando defenders. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Conway's Juwan Moody tries to stay a step ahead of Wando defenders. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Wando's Jarel Brown intercepts a pass meant for Conway's Juwan Moody in the last two minutes of play, effectively closing the door on Conway's chances to win against Wando. After a hard fought battle until the last minutes of play, Conway High School lost to Wando 29-36 at home on Friday night Aug. 26, 2016.
Conway's Peyton Derrick passes to Tyrek Weaver in the first quarter of their home game against Wando. Conway High School hosted Wando Friday night in their first home game of the season.
