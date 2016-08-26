Pair of prestigious prep events set to take center stage

Grab a bag of popcorn and your favorite soft drink, because you won’t want to miss this.
Two of the Grand Strand’s – and the Palmetto State’s, for that matter – signature prep events will take center stage this weekend.
Early Saturday morning, hundreds of the state’s top swimmers will take to the Pepper Geddings Recreational Center pool, participating in this year’s edition of the Ripley’s Invitational swim meet.
Hosted by Carolina Forest, this is the seventh installment of the annual event. More than 400 swimmers from 20 different schools from around the Palmetto State will take part.
Last year, the Academic Magnet girls’ and Fort Dorchester boys’ teams won the event.
While competition heats up in the pool, 16 girls golf teams from around the state will look to tame Loris’ Diamondback Golf Course in an effort to get their season off to a good start.
Beginning Saturday with a high noon double tee start, the Aynor Lady Blue Jacket Golf Invitational will get underway.
A pair of reigning state champions in their respective classifications – Bishop England and St. James – along with state runner-up and perennial powerhouse Lexington are part of this year’s field. Among the local teams participating along with host Aynor is Conway, Carolina Forest, Loris, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee and Waccamaw.
A two-round event, the final round of play will begin with an 8 a.m. double tee start on Sunday. The public is invited to attend.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
