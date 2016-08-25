High school roundup (Aug. 25, 2016)

Girls golf
Aynor followed Wednesday’s impressive win to start the season with another – a 191-227 triumph over West Florence on Thursday at The Palms Course at Oakdale in Florence.
And despite bogeying the last hole, Mary Kate Richardson finished with a 1-over 37 to earn medalist honors – by a longshot – for the second consecutive outing.
“She got off to a good start,” Blue Jackets golf coach Patrick Wilkinson said. “She almost hit a double eagle and followed with another birdie and just played very consistent all the way through.”
Following Richardson was Rachael Wilkinson, who had an 11-over 47, while Taylor Hughes shot 50 and Erin McCracken had a 57 to round out the scores for Aynor.
One of the team’s best players last season as well, Richardson has impressed Wilkinson as he looks for her to give guidance to some of the younger girls.
“She started turning it on last year, being the region player of the year and has really improved her game quite a bit,” he said. “We’re going to rely on her a lot this season.”
Wilkinson hopes to see Richardson and his team do just as well this weekend as Aynor hosts the fifth annual Lady Blue Jackets Invitational at Diamondback Golf Course on Saturday, which will feature 16 teams – including several local squads.
“Things are looking good. We’re hoping (Richardson) had a top 10, top 5 finish out of all players and do well as a team,” he said. “We’re hitting the ball well, putting well and have a few errant shots here and there, but (Richardson) has been so consistent and we want her to keep it up.”
▪ Team scores: Aynor 191, West Florence 227.
▪ AYNOR: Mary Kate Richardson 37, Rachael Wilkinson 47, Taylor Hughes 50, Erin McCracken 57.
▪ WEST FLORENCE: Haley Jackson 45, Chelsey Lee 58, Simone Steele 62, Savannah Jordan 62.
▪ Course: The Palms Course at Oakdale. Par: 36. Records: Aynor 2-0, West Florence 0-2
▪ Led by Essie Rike’s 8-over 44 and Boni Belle Brooks’ 46, Myrtle Beach took down Carolina Forest by 10 strokes (184-194) at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club.
Sami Spencer earned medalist honors by firing a 39 for the Panthers.
Volleyball
▪ North Myrtle Beach 2, (at) Carolina Forest 0 | The Chiefs took down the Panthers in two games – 25-21, 25-21.
