Lack of respect being used as motivation for area hoops teams

The Grand Strand’s basketball teams will have to earn their respect.
When the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its preseason rankings earlier this month, only two area teams were ranked. The Myrtle Beach girls were No. 6 in Class AAA and the Carvers Bay boys were No. 5 in Class A. Bears senior Arkel Williams was the lone mention for individual honors.
As for the rest? Well, they discovered that a lack of playoff success from the 2014-2015 season equated to being overlooked, at least at the statewide level, this time around. Much of it is understandable.
“It has a lot to do with ‘What have you done for me lately?’ Carvers Bay coach Jeff Mezzatesta said.
In total, 14 of the 24 boys and girls teams playing SCHSL ball made the playoffs last year. However, they combined to go just 8-14 once they got there. Ten of the teams who qualified were one and done.
And had it not been for the Carvers Bay girls, who advanced to the Lower State finals, or the St. James boys or Myrtle Beach girls — who each won two games in the playoffs — the overall tally could have looked much worse.
In many ways, though, the 2014-2015 season could be looked at as only the beginning. There is reason for hope for many teams moving forward.
The aforementioned teams with playoff success from last year all have reason to believe they can repeat some of their runs.
In earning their first home playoff game ever and advancing to the Lower State finals, the St. James boys basketball team relied on six strong upperclassmen. Garrett Mullis, Haywood Brandon and Tristen Fields are gone, but with guards Jackson Hurston, Jordan Fields and Zach Werba back in uniform, the front court should be able to help the Sharks keep pace with what it a guard-laden region. If Monty Carr’s team can navigate the likes of Wilson and Myrtle Beach, there’s no reason it shouldn’t be able to put itself in position for more playoff success.
The same goes for the Myrtle Beach girls.
Although head coach Jennifer Dennison is on medical leave (the school hopes to have her back in late-December), the Seahawks are as loaded as any area program. Last year’s team — one that lost to Crestwood in the Lower State semifinals — didn’t include a single senior. Dennison said immediately after that season-ending loss that this year’s team could be something special.
The roster backs that up. Speedy guard Keocia Walker has proved difficult to cover, and front-court standouts Nia Sumpter and Kiana Adderton have also shown player-of-the-year type talent.
Myrtle Beach is the likely favorite to win Region VII-AAA, a run that could start about the time Dennison is expected to return.
ALL ABOUT THE NUMBERS
If anything was clear during the 2014-2015 season, it was that much of the production individual teams were getting was coming from players who would be returning.
On the boys side, the area’s top three scorers, top four rebounders and three of the top four players in terms of assists are all back on the court for their respective schools this season. The girls lost top overall scorer and The Sun News Toast of the Coast Player of the Year in Carvers Bay’s Desaree Green and North Myrtle Beach’s Ronshelia Dewitt, respectively, who was fourth. However, eight of the other top-10 scorers are back, as well as the top five in assists and the top four rebounders.
Players like Carolina Forest’s Duane Moss, St. James’ Hurston (the boys Toast of the Coast Player of the Year) and Williams should be stat-stuffing again for the respective programs. Same goes for Tamara Jackson and Quadasia Gillard at Green Sea-Floyds, Aquera Johnson at North Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest’s Alexis Tomlin, some of the names near the top of at least one category from a year ago.
Team breakdowns
BOYS
Carolina Forest
Coach: Brian Brunson
Coaching record: N/A
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 5-18, fifth place Region VI-AAAA
Top returning player(s): Duane Moss
Biggest departure(s): None
School’s last playoff berth: 2013
Coach’s take: “Lots of new faces. Young group that has a great upside. Should improve upon athleticism and team speed. Success will be determined by how soon we commit to playing defense and how unselfish we play with the ball.”
Conway
Coach: Mike Hopkins
Coaching record: N/A
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 15-9, 4th place Region VI-AAAA
Top returning player(s): Darren Stanley, Juwan Moody, Trenique Richardson
Biggest departure(s): Christian Jeffords, Jalen Hennigan
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “With the loss of nine seniors, there is lots of playing time available for a lot of players with little or no varsity experience. There will be some growing pains early, hopefully by region play things will be more settled.”
Socastee
Coach: DeAndre Scott
Coaching record: 17-31 at Socastee and 208-132 overall
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 4-21, 6th place Region VI-AAAA
Top returning player(s): Jason Cudd, Tyler Rainer, Nijaye Foster, Aeneas Greene, Dalton Jonas
Biggest departure(s): Finn Melko, Devin Melko
School’s last playoff berth: 2014
Coach’s take: “Socastee hopes to rebound from a 2014-2015 season that saw a dip in form. We compete in, for my money, the best AAAA region in South Carolina, so how quickly our younger players can adapt and mesh with the returning players will significantly determine our ability to have success in the region.”
Georgetown
Coach: Alvin Walker
Coaching record: N/A
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 6-18, 5th place Region VII-AAA
Top returning player(s): Cavonte Gamble
Biggest departure(s): None
School’s last playoff berth: 2013
Coach’s take: “Despite coming off a season without a playoff appearance, Georgetown will put all opponents on notice – ‘Beware of the Dogs’ for the 2015-2016 season.”
Myrtle Beach
Coach: Craig Martin
Coaching record: N/A
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 7-19, 3rd place Region VII-AAA
Top returning player(s): Bryce Schneider, Adam Zam, Robert Swanson, Jaquan Chestnut
Biggest departure(s): Will Gray
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: "Excited about this upcoming season and the team that we have representing MBHS. We look forward to getting back on the court and playing Myrtle Beach Basketball."
North Myrtle Beach
Coach: Cameron Koehler
Coaching record: 13-10
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 13-10, 4th place Region VII-AAA
Top returning player(s): Josh Livingston, Caleb Guice, Kevliq Bennett, Mike Gore
Biggest departure(s): Matthew Stanaland, Drew Dunn
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “The North Myrtle Beach Chiefs are primed to be a tough, hard-working team that pride themselves on effort, execution, and intensity. With a lot of new faces, the Chiefs will work to gain their identity with every passing contest and grind to reach their ultimate goal.”
St. James
Coach: Monty Carr
Coaching record: N/A
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 18-6, 2nd place Region VII-AAA
Top returning player(s): Jackson Hurston, Jordan Fields, Zach Werba
Biggest departure(s): Garrett Mullis, Haywood Brandon, Tristen Fields
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “Excited about the guard play we return. But we will not be able to sneak up on any teams this season"
Aynor
Coach: Greg Scott
Coaching record: First year
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 14-10, 4th place Region VIII-AA
Top returning player(s): Caleb Jenerette
Biggest departure(s): Zack Jenerette, Jackson Woodle, Austin Windham
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “We lost five of our top six players from last year's playoff team, so we will be very young and our region is extremely difficult. But our expectation is to compete for a playoff spot.”
Loris
Coach: Adrain Grady
Coaching record: 15-25 in two seasons at Loris
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 2-8 in Region VIII-AA, 5th place
Top returning player(s): Travon Morgan, Hedien Goodman, Travis Walters
Biggest departure(s): Zeke Beckman
School’s last playoff berth: 2010
Coach’s take: “We expect for our boys to play hard on the defense and smart on offense. Looking for our seniors to step up and have a solid year.”
Waccamaw
Coach: Mike Quinn
Coaching record: N/A
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 13-11, 2nd place Region VIII-AA
Top returning player(s): Justin Busby, Kenley Vereen, Jawan Bryant, Tylik Edwards, Sam Woods
Biggest departure(s): Jack Dwyer, Rob Ferraro, Jemon Small, Justin Hardee, Doug Roe
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “We want to improve from last year by competing for a region title get a home playoff game and go past the first round of the state playoffs by working hard both on and off the court.”
Carvers Bay
Coach: Jeff Mezzatesta
Coaching record: 149-115 at Carvers Bay and 190-138 overall
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 13-11, 2nd place Region VIII-A
Top returning player(s): Arkel Williams, DJ Goss, Tyrek Reed, Dijon Goss, C.J. Miller
Biggest departure(s): Eaddy Moore, Terry Bromell
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “We hope to challenge for a playoff spot in the very talent-laden, athletically crowded, and basketball tough Region VIII-A. We return a lot of talent and if this group of young men can focus on the small things and buy into the bigger picture, we have a chance to be competitive night in and night out.”
Green Sea-Floyds
Coach: Emmett Lay
Coaching record: N/A
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 4-14, fifth place Region VIII-A
Top returning player(s): J’Shin Brownlee, Jaquez Geralds
Biggest departure(s): Shaq Jordan
School’s last playoff berth: 2013
Coach’s take: N/A
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Coach: Darren Gore
Coaching record: 162-59
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 21-5, 1st place SCISA Region VIII-AA
Top returning player(s): Bernard Jones, Michael Green, Jaylen Johnson, Robert Guyton, Jalen Matthews
Biggest departure(s): Josh Lang, Spencer Underwood
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “This should be a fun group to watch. I really believe they are ready to get after some teams this year and make a deep run in the playoffs.”
GIRLS
Carolina Forest
Coach: Stacy Hughes
Coaching record: N/A
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 6-16, sixth place Region VI-AAAA
Top returning player(s): Alexis Tomlin, Cheyenne Pyles, Ellen Nardella
Biggest departure(s): Kia Brisbon
School’s last playoff berth: 2013
Coach’s take: “I am excited about our young group of kids, basically freshmen and sophomores. It will be a learning process this year but we are working hard and improving every day.”
Conway
Coach: Shamae Hemingway
Coaching record: 64-129
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 11-11, 5th place Region VI-AAAA
Top returning player(s): Janecia Hemingway, Lenaejha Evans, Zakera Chadmon, Meme Williams
Biggest departure(s): None
School’s last playoff berth: 2008
Coach’s take: “The expectations for the CHS basketball team are to compete at a high level all season that will allow us to have a successful season and go to playoffs. This will take hard work and determination from everyone in order to meet these expectations.”
Socastee
Coach: Ginger Ford
Coaching record: 64-67 at Socastee
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 12-13, 3rd place Region VI-AAAA
Top returning player(s): Mia Angelo, Shayla Baldwin
Biggest departure(s): Kira Bell (tentative)
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “Our team is young and we lack height. But after finishing last year with only six varsity players, these kids now know how to fight together through tough times.”
Georgetown
Coach: Tony Ford
Coaching record: N/A
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 3-18, sixth place Region VII-AAA
Top returning player(s): Arian Lance, Rayna Crosby
Biggest departure(s): Kayla Howard
School’s last playoff berth: 2014
Coach’s take: “The team has a very strong sophomore class that took their bumps and bruises last season as freshmen, but has worked tremendously hard in the offseason.”
Myrtle Beach
Coach: Jennifer Dennison/Larry Bowen (interim)
Coaching record: 52-27 (Dennison)
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 21-6, first place Region VII-AAA
Top returning player(s): Keocia Walker, Kiana Adderton, Nia Sumpter
Biggest departure(s): None
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “With everyone returning, the Lady Seahawks hope to once again compete for the region title and advance in the state playoffs.”
North Myrtle Beach
Coach: Jude Hunt
Coaching record: 120-105 in nine seasons at North Myrtle Beach
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 12-13, fourth place Region VII-AAA
Top returning player(s): Aquera Johnson
Biggest departure(s): Ronshelia Dewitt, Ingrid Edge
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “We have a solid group of younger players who have put in a lot of time in the offseason. If we can manage to fill in some vacated spots at point guard and forward, we should be able to put a very competitive team on the floor.”
St. James
Coach: Stan Patterson
Coaching record: 77-45 in six years at St. James
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 16-11, t-2nd place in Region VII-AAA
Top returning player(s): Kimmie Hotzelt, Kelsi Bachmann, Bethany Goodrich
Biggest departure(s): Anna Cavin
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “If we can stay healthy, we should be competitive.”
Aynor
Coach: Andy Bobier
Coaching record: 4-14 in one season at Aynor
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 4-14, 5th place Region VIII-AA
Top returning player(s): Madison Barton, Annie Kroger
Biggest departure(s): Alexis Rogers
School’s last playoff berth: 2010
Coach’s take: “We have four starters returning from our team last year. This should allow us to have more experience in games and hopefully lead to a few more wins. The play of our point guard Madison Barton and our center Annie Kroger will ultimately determine how we do.”
Loris
Coach: Fred Grate
Coaching record: N/A
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 2-17, 6th place Region VIII-AA
Top returning player(s): Myia Bellamy, Lanise Harris, Ikela Green
Biggest departure(s): Jasmine Farris, Jenna Keel
School’s last playoff berth: 2011
Coach’s take: “I expect this season to be very good. We have worked hard to improve on a lot of our shortcomings from last year. With the returning players from last year, I am looking forward to a positive year.”
Waccamaw
Coach: Marion Busby
Coaching record: 12-11 in one season at Waccamaw
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 12-11, third place Region VIII-AA
Top returning player(s): Dee Funnye, Samirah Murray, Jada Torrance
Biggest departure(s): Alexis Grove, Sydney Derrick
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “Very young team but the girls are in their second year of my system looking to improve on Waccamaw-best finish in region last year.”
Carvers Bay
Coach: Issiah Tucker
Coaching record: 48-17 in three seasons at Carvers Bay
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 18-5, 1st place Region VIII-A
Top returning player(s): Anatashia Bromell, Laquasha Coles, Tiera Young, Taleaa Adams
Biggest departure(s): Desaree Green
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “Working toward another great season.”
Green Sea-Floyds
Coach: Tracy Kienast
Coaching record: 12-25 in two seasons at Green Sea-Floyds
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 10-9, 4th place Region VIII-A
Top returning player(s): Tamara Jackson, Quadasia Gillard
Biggest departure(s): Kensenya Jackson
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “Our goals for this year are to continue to rebuild/grow the program, to not only make the playoffs but to advance, and to challenge for the region title.”
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Coach: Kelsey Anselmi
Coaching record: First year
Team’s 2014-2015 Record: 15-16, 2nd in region
Top returning player(s): Chloe Parker, Caroline Gore, TeTe Jones
Biggest departure(s): Mary Chandler Butler
School’s last playoff berth: 2015
Coach’s take: “With a very young roster, the Lady Saints look to use this season to develop its strengths while also focusing on the details of the game. Look for the team to surprise a couple of teams this season with our athleticism.”
