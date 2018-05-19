'He's been that good': How Myrtle Beach's Edwards was easy pick as area's top player

En masse, area baseball coaches had not sounded this undivided about any issue in some time.
During the nomination process for Toast of the Coast postseason honors earlier this month, the nine men leading the varsity programs were asked to not only submit names for their own top players, but also those from opposing teams.
There are political candidates running unopposed in some elections who don’t lock up as much of the vote as Luke Edwards did.
“He doesn’t need a campaign,” Myrtle Beach coach Tim Christy said. “He has been that good.”
Edwards, a Myrtle Beach shortstop, Marshall University signee and The Sun News’ Toast of the Coast Baseball Player of the Year, triggered a near-perfect ballot from those area coaches, with eight of the nine nominating him for the honor. It was a product of longstanding efforts in a Seahawk uniform, not to mention his stellar senior year that both started and will end on significant high notes.
Edwards verbally committed to Marshall in September and stayed true to his word by signing his national letter of intent two months later. Not long after that, he went to work backing up the NCAA Division I status. This spring, he hit .423 with five home runs, three doubles, a triple, 30 runs scored and 18 RBIs. He was successful on 21 of his 23 stolen base attempts.
He was the Region VII-4A Co-Player of the Year after previously being named to the all-region team as a sophomore and junior. He was also picked for the South Carolina Class 4A All-State squad each of the past two seasons. This year, he was among the state’s top honorees, as he was named to the South Carolina Select squad.
To him, it was all the progression for a team he believes is still on the rise.
“The last three years, the team has been pretty young. One senior [in 2016], two last year, then four this year,” Edwards said. “I’m happy how well we played when it mattered the most. We matured, learned from our mistakes. I can’t wait to see this team grow up next year when they have one senior or a few years from now when they’re winning a state championship.”
Only time will tell if any of that comes to fruition as he expects. By then, he hopes to be starting at Marshall and making his mark with the Thundering Herd.
What isn’t up for debate his how much Edwards has done at Myrtle Beach since he started seeing varsity playing time as a freshman and then as a sophomore when he became a full-time starter.
“When we had our exit interviews, I told him ‘You’re leaving as the most decorated guy we’ve had,’” Christy said. “I don’t know what more this kid can do. He’s the best position player I’ve ever coached.”
The team
Player of the Year
Luke Edwards
School | Myrtle Beach
Class | Senior
Position | Shortstop
Notable | Marshall University signee and South Carolina Select honoree was also the Region VII-4A Player of the Year after batting .423 with five home runs, 30 runs scored and 18 RBIs while stealing 21 bases in 23 attempts.
Walt Richardson
School | Aynor
Class | Senior
Position | Third base
Notable | Coastal Carolina signee and South Carolina Select honoree hit .392 with 37 RBIs and 22 runs scored; hit 13 home runs and has a slugging percentage of 1.197.
Nick Bray
School | St. James
Class | Senior
Position | Pitcher
Notable | Sharks hurler went 9-1 in 12 appearance with a 1.57 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 58 innings pitched while holding opposing hitters to a .181 batting average.
Anthony Peck
School | St. James
Class | Senior
Position | Third base/pitcher
Notable | Coker signee went 7-3 with a 1.34 ERA and 76 strikeouts from the mound while also hitting .346 with 22 runs scored and 15 RBIs.
Will Smith
School | Conway
Class | Junior
Position | Pitcher
Notable | Went 4-3 with a 2.15 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched. From the plate, batted .405 with 30 hits, 17 runs and 10 RBIs.
Trystan Freeman
School | St. James
Class | Senior
Position | Catcher
Notable | North-South All-Star selection hit .375 with 14 doubles and five home runs while piling up a team-high 30 RBIs and a .704 slugging percentage.
Max Ryerson
School | Carolina Forest
Class | Senior
Position | Outfield
Notable | Charleston Southern signee and South Carolina Select honoree helped the Panthers back to the 5A playoffs by hitting .359 with 29 RBIs and 23 runs scored.
Chase Hudson
School | North Myrtle Beach
Class | Senior
Position | Shortstop
Notable | Three-year varsity starter and Brunswick Community College commitment batted .354 with 11 doubles, 34 runs scores, 24 RBIs, 15 walks and 14 stolen bases.
Wesley Lane
School | Socastee
Class | Senior
Position | Outfield
Notable | The Citadel signee ended his fourth and final year on the Socastee varsity by hitting .351 with 19 runs scored, seven doubles, two triples and six RBIs.
Bubba Elliott
School | Green Sea Foyds
Class | Sophomore
Position | Second base
Notable | Helped the Trojans to the Class 1A Lower State tournament by hitting .422 with 27 hits, six doubles, 17 runs, 12 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
Craig Matta
School | North Myrtle Beach
Class | Senior
Position | Catcher
Notable | Batted .375 with 27 hits, five doubles, 21 RBIs and seven runs scored while striking outs just six times in 72 total plate appearances.
Storm Harrelson
School | Green Sea-Floyds
Class | Junior
Position | Shortstop
Notable | Hit .346 on the season with 16 runs and 13 RBIs while helping the Trojans to a Region VI-1A runner-up finish and a District VI-1A playoff championship.
Coach of the Year
Robbie Centracchio
School | St. James
Notable | Led the Sharks to their sixth Lower State tournament in the past decade while amassing 27 total wins and advancing to the state semifinals. During the regular season, St. James won the Region VII-4A title with a 7-1 mark.
