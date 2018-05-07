How this pitcher saved one of his best efforts to keep St. James' season alive

St. James’ top hurler was on the shelf, out of pitches after throwing his full complement on Saturday.
The Sharks’ No. 2 was unavailable, too, having done the same Thursday.
So on Monday, Cam White played the role of ace when his team needed it. White’s complete game helped St. James to a 6-1 home victory over Lugoff-Elgin in a Lower State tournament elimination game, extending the year by at least another two days.
“I try not to let the pressure get to me,” White said after the win. “But we’ve got 19 other guys in the dugout and on the field who are counting on me to keep the season going.”
White and those teammates will be headed to Chapin on Wednesday for the Lower State championship. The Sharks will need to win twice against the No. 1 team in Class 4A to advance to the state title series.
As daunting as it seems, all but four teams in the classification would gladly trade places with the Sharks in a heartbeat.
White ensured St. James would get that chance. He allowed only three hits and, more importantly, bounced back from what could have been a horrendous opening two innings.
During that span, he walked three Demon batters, hit another one and gave up two hits, including a two-out, RBI double to Lugoff-Elgin (20-8) nine-hole hitter Dalton Reeves in the second. He then walked the next batter, prompting a mound visit from head coach Robbie Centracchio.
“That’s what you’re gonna get with him,” Centracchio said. “He’s gonna hit some guys. He’s gonna walk a few. Knowing the stuff he had and what he can do to get us to the next day, he’s a confident kid. I wanted to settle him down a little bit. I let him know ‘You’re in here. You’re going to get us that out and get us through the entire game.’”
Said White: “He told me to grind it out. He told me there was nobody left.”
White responded by getting out of the second with a harmless pop up and retired 12 of the next 13 Demon hitters. In total, he threw 103 pitches, and after the second inning, only one Lugoff-Elgin batter even reached second base.
The Sharks offense did the rest. They went up 2-1 in the bottom of the second and continued to build the lead from there, scoring another in the third, two more in the fifth and one final insurance run in the sixth.
Leadoff hitter Jacob English finished 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Cam Dean was 1-for-3 with two runs and two stolen bases, and Trystan Freeman was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
The effort means St. James will get its rematch with Chapin. The Eagles won 4-3 on Saturday in Murrells Inlet, securing that home-field advantage for the Lower State finals. In the process, it knocked Sharks No. 1 pitcher Nick Bray out of the conversation for the rest of the Lower State tournament. However, Anthony Peck - who hit his pitch max on Thursday in the Lower State opener against Lugoff-Elgin - will be available and is expected to throw the first game.
Get through that, and Centracchio will have to find a combination of arms in a second game. All that matters now, though, is that St. James (26-5) will have that opportunity.
“This group of guys, this has been so much fun,” Centracchio said. “A bunch of them have been around since freshman, sophomore year, so we don’t want it to end. We want to keep having a shot. They’ve played good baseball all season long, so we want to see how they respond.”
Comments