How St. James further proved its torch-bearer status in Horry County baseball

St. James has found its way back to the Lower State baseball tournament.
Again.
The Sharks beat Dreher 12-1 in a run-rule shortened District VII finals Monday. As a result, they will head to the second tier of the state playoffs for the sixth time in 10 years, and this comes just two years removed from their last state championship appearance.
“To see them mature and have that ‘We’re gonna win’ attitude, it’s huge,” coach Robbie Centracchio said of a senior class that has sandwiched one of the schools’ toughest seasons with two of its best. “The kids had to buy in to what we had to do. It’s not rocket science; people who get a scouting report on us know what we’re going to do. … But to in this day and age to have everyone buy in is rare.”
Centracchio, like his 2011 Class 4A state title winners, has at his disposal this year a large senior class that has flexed its muscles for much of the last two months. Monday was no different.
Sharks ace Nick Bray gave up just one run and three hits in four innings before getting pulled prior to the Blue Devils’ final at-bat. He worked fast, but he also had enough help where it really didn’t matter.
By the time there was one out in the bottom of the third, every St. James batter had reached base at least once. Leadoff hitter Jacob English, a South Carolina commitment and the younger brother of Sharks great Tanner English, was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases. Cam Dean, the No. 2 hitter, was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of runs.
The rest of the lineup did its share of damage, too, against a Dreher pitching staff that was obviously overworked from having to earn its way to the district finals via the loser’s bracket.
St. James pounced, making it one step closer to its ultimate goal.
“At the beginning of every season, Coach C puts in our head that we’re going to win a state championship,” English said. “The pitchers just work on throwing strikes and playing defense. We’re going to produce runs, we’re going to make every play. That’s pretty much what it is. It’s just a mental approach that we have, going into every game, every practice. We’re going to do it the right way.”
The 2018 squad joins St. James’ Lower State qualifying teams from 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016. And while so many different players were a part of those previous groups, the evidence suggests that over the course of the last decade, Robbie Centracchio’s program is, in fact, the torch bearer for Horry County.
Fans know about the 2011 state championship behind the likes of Tanner English, Gunnar Heidt, Gunnar Kines and a slew of other future college players. They also remember the 2016 state championship runner-up finish just two years ago.
Those years comprise two of the 12 championship series berths in Horry County history across the various classifications since 1958, when Myrtle Beach did it in the state’s smallest class. However, making it to the Lower State field - essentially one half of the Elite Eight in any classification’s baseball postseason - is probably the better metric by local standards. Adding in Monday’s victory, St. James has made the Lower State tournament twice as many times as the next best two Horry County baseball programs.
The one true constant inside the program has been Centracchio.
“I think that it’s what Robbie does year round, not just during the season,” Athletics Director Paula Lee said of the 15th-year Sharks coach. “Every summer, we have our youth sports camps. We’ll have at least 75-90 kids out there. Though his feeder programs, those kids just hope and aspire to be in his program.
“He’s a player’s coach. I give that to Robbie. He just takes care of business. The kids just enjoy playing for him. When you have all that going on together, it’s running on all cylinders.”
That’s also a good description for the second half of the 2018 season so far.
Since March 16, when St. James fell 4-2 to Myrtle Beach, the Sharks have rattled off 18 consecutive victories. Only two of those games were decided by one run, while four have ended in double-digit margins.
It’s pushed the team to No. 2 in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A rankings and then kept it there. And even though that poll figure is inconsequential to the postseason, St. James certainly has to be considered a true contender for another Lower State championship.
The Sharks will have to head to Lugoff-Elgin for the Lower State opener Thursday, with the winner getting the all-important second-round home game Saturday.
St. James has at least put itself into the final conversation.
Again.
“All of the people that came before us set the tone. We expect to go far in the playoffs,” English said. “I saw my brother go through it. I want to put that second ring on Coach C’s hand.”
