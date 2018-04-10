St. James outslugs rival Myrtle Beach. Here's what it means in the bigger picture

Over the weekend, Anthony Peck said that if he and his St. James teammates could stay hot at the plate, they would be “untouchable.”
The Sharks are certainly finding an offensive stride at the right time.
St. James took out Myrtle Beach 10-6 on Tuesday night at home. In the process of another statement game, the Sharks also moved closer to another region championship.
This was the seventh time this season St. James has scored at least nine runs in a game. It has also dropped 44 runs in the last five games. The Sharks didn’t need long to keep their positive momentum from last week’s Mingo Bay championship going in this one either.
“I think in Mingo Bay, we always get hot,” said senior Cam Dean after reaching base five times and picking up a couple RBI. “One guy gets hot, and it leads to the next batter.”
By the end of the third inning against the Seahawks, the Sharks led 7-1, and eight of the nine batters in the starting lineup had reached safely at least once, if not three times.
Dean, Jacob English, Trystan Freeman and Harrison Scott all had at least one early RBI, and much of the damage came in the bottom of the third, when Robbie Centracchio’s squad sent 10 batters to the plate.
Meanwhile, through that point, Myrtle Beach had managed only a bases-loaded walk from Luke Edwards and stranded seven base runners. The Seahawks scored five runs in the top of the seventh after Centracchio held up a guaranteed run that would have ended the game in the bottom of the sixth. Regardless, the early hole had been dug.
“Our mentality toward the end of the game changed at the plate,” Myrtle Beach coach Tim Christy said, referencing his team scoring those late runs. “We perceived the game as being out of hand. What we need to do is learn to use that same mentality early in the game when the bases are loaded or we have runners at second and third. We allowed the situation to get a little too big for us.”
The win moved the Sharks into sole possession of first place in Region VII-4A with just two games left to go. St. James (16-3 overall, 5-1 region) can earn at the very least a share of the region crown with a win over Marlboro County on Thursday at home or Wilson next Thursday. The Bulldogs have yet to win inside the conference, while Wilson has defeated only Marlboro County.
On top of earning home-field advantage possibly throughout the district playoffs, the eventual Region VII champion will also avoid having to face the state’s No. 1 team, Chapin, until the Lower State bracket, if at all. The Eagles, who have already clinched the Region V title, will have their own home-field advantage in their district playoffs.
Should St. James win both of the upcoming region games, it will win the Region VII title outright and avoid an early playoff meeting of the two teams currently ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association statewide polls. Even if the Sharks split those two games, they’ll have some room for error. Myrtle Beach (7-10, 4-2) would have to win out to force a tie-breaker scenario. On top of that, St. James has also swept North Myrtle Beach, which is also 4-2 in the region, taking that head-to-head tie-breaker of the equation.
In short, the Sharks have done everything right since losing to Myrtle Beach on March 16, the team’s last defeat prior to starting what has now become a 10-game winning streak.
It’s a far cry from last season, when St. James struggled to even make the playoffs and finished with a losing record.
“I think we can go to the state championship,” Dean said. “We feel like that wasn’t us last year. We feel like we have more to prove.”
