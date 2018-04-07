How area baseball teams defended their home turf, with St. James leading the way

Winning the Mingo Bay baseball tournament has become as much about surviving the strain of five straight days of games as it is simply playing at a high level.
Once again, St. James proved it could do both.
The Sharks jumped all over High Point Christian on Saturday en route to a 10-2 victory in the Division I finals of the 27th annual event. It was the third time coach Robbie Centracchio’s team has won the top tier of the tournament and the sixth such championship for a team from Horry County since 2001.
St. James outlasted 42 other varsity programs that were grouped into the top field this week.
“It means something,” Centracchio said. “Our guys are goal-driven. We have five or six big goals. We didn’t get the preseason tournament the last couple years, so the Mingo Bay is a big one on our list.”
The Sharks needed just one inning to go up 2-0. Cam White and Anthony Peck each had RBI singles. Peck added a two-RBI single in the second inning, just two batters after Trystan Freeman had a two-RBI single of his own. Harrison Scott and Cole Prosser had two-RBI hits in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, and by that point, it was out of reach for the visiting Cougars.
Despite the lopsided final score, the victory was over an accomplished team; High Point Christian is a two-time Mingo Bay champion and has reached the final four of the North Carolina Independent Schools state tournament in six of the last 10 years.
This week’s schedule, however, took its toll on the Cougars’ pitching.
High Point Christian used three freshmen hurlers, and although the teams combined for 14 hitters reaching base via walk or hit-by-pitch, it was St. James that was able to do more with those opportunities.
The comfort of playing at home helped three local squads help comprise the semifinals in the Division I bracket this week, and the Sharks eventually added to a trophy shelf that already included various honors from five previous Mingo Bay tournaments.
“It’d definitely a part of the process. It means a lot to go out there and make our coach proud and do what he’s taught us,” said Peck, a senior third baseman and pitcher. “We set out as a team to win games and it makes me so happy that we can support our pitching. … If we can keep our bats going like we have the last couple games, we should be untouchable.”
Peck and his team defended their home field this week, and if they can do it against Myrtle Beach during a region contest on Tuesday, it could be the difference between a fantastic playoff seed with a chance to remain at home for the first three rounds or an average one in which some travel will almost assuredly be required.
As far as Mingo Bay goes, playing at home has been influential. There’s the routine and some better fan bases. But it also means no travel when others must do it extensively.
Due to plane flights and/or longer drives, several teams asked not to be included in the various semifinal fields that followed the round-robin play. (Several others are not permitted to play five straight days, per their state bylaws.)
Even nearby Lake City, which was 4-0 this week, headed home after Friday’s victory. However, the 10 host schools in Mingo Bay certainly earned their share of bragging rights as a whole.
Those schools - Horry County’s Aynor, Carolina Forest, Conway, Loris, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee and St. James and Waccamaw and Georgetown to the south in Georgetown County - were a combined 20-10 in the round-robin games. Seven of those teams won at least two of their three games prior to the reseeding process after Thursday’s games.
Four area teams were undefeated in round-robin play, with North Myrtle Beach, St. James, Conway and Georgetown all winning each of their first three games. Of those teams’ 12 opening games, there were just as many run-ruled 15-0 scores (two) as one-run victories.
Additionally, Carolina Forest, Aynor and Waccamaw each won two of their three games prior to the re-seeding process for the semifinal rounds across four designations - the championship rounds and three sub-groups.
And, of course, St. James, North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown made up three-quarters of the championship final four. St. James took out Georgetown on Friday, and High Point Christian beat North Myrtle Beach, setting up the final.
Getting through all five days is yet another feather in St. James’ hat after this week.
Outside of this tournament, no area teams will be asked to do anything like it during any other part of the year. Even with the craziness that Mother Nature tends to throw at the coast in April and May, late region schedules and the state playoffs include plenty of built-in breaks.
Playing at home during that kind of event seems at least somewhat advantageous. But it’s also not coincidental that Southern teams are better prepared for it. Several of the squads that made their way to the Grand Strand this week were barely into their regular seasons or had been hampered by less-than-ideal weather conditions.
“That’s the trick,” said tournament director Mike Morris, also an assistant at Socastee. “By the time they get here, we’ll have been through 14 games.
“I mean, Pleasure Ridge Park, Kentucky, they’re really good. I predicted they would be in the final four. Cherry Hill (N.J.) is very good. The No. 1 team in New Jersey, Egg Harbor, went 4-0 but can’t play five games and wasn’t eligible for championship [rounds]. It’s just one of those years. Georgetown got a big win [in the second round]. North Myrtle Beach played very consistent in the early rounds.”
An hour or so before St. James wrapped up its championship, Gateway Regional (N.J.) did the same in the Division II final against Landrum; that field was primarily northern teams. Two Virginia schools, Battlefield (Division I) and Gar-Field (Division II), won the two primary championships in week one, also loaded with teams from teams from the northeast.
As for St. James, the Sharks now have won a top-tier championship three times, with this year’s title joining the others from 2009 and 2011. The Sharks also went 5-0 in 2015, when a rain-altered tournament didn’t award a true winner among the larger schools.
There was no doubt about title No. 3, though. Centracchio’s team won the attrition battle to make the most of its spring break.
“Those goals keep you going. Those little goals, when you get a chance to get them, it means the world,” Centracchio said. “We had a little talk about that [Friday], how there are banners on the wall. They’re always going to remember when they come back that we won that. It’s huge for our program, that’s always driven us.”
