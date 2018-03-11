Emotional video shows Carolina Forest athletes surprise teammate with generous deed

Dylan Jones' teammates were tired of watching him swing a "dead bat."
Thanks to their generous act, the Carolina Forest senior won't have that problem anymore.
A group of players, led by Austin Padgett, surprised Jones on Saturday by blind-folding him on the way to the Rawlings store at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach, where they presented him with a brand new bat.
"I came up with the idea simply because how much work Dylan does on and off the field for us," Padgett said. "He will leave every practice and game with bruises all over his body, never to complain one bit."
For the past year Dylan, our catcher has been swinging a dead bat from our baseball field shed. He takes countless bruises for us, never complains, and is the hardest working, toughest person I have ever met. Today, we surprised him with a brand new bat! #HardWorkPaysOff pic.twitter.com/55vMh0mVdU— Austin Padgett (@kingpadge14) March 10, 2018
Padgett, along with fellow seniors Matthew Schaefer and Josh Fultz, juniors Chase Hughes and Michael Foltz and sophomore Derek Rogers got teammates to pitch funds to make the day of their teammate.
Padgett posted a video Schaefer recorded of the act on Twitter in which the players take the blind fold off Jones and Padgett presents him with the bat. Jones then hugs each of the players who made the trip to Tanger - Hughes, Fultz, Jones Shaefer and Padgett.
Padgett then revealed another surprise.
"There's 65 extra bucks in there. You can buy anything else you want," he told Jones, who hugged him again while tearing up.
"He is the hardest worker I've ever seen and the most trustworthy friend you could ever think of," Padget said. "He deserved better than to be swinging a dead bat he found in the shed."
Comments