Carolina Forest baseball players Chase Hughes (from left to right), Josh Fultz, Dylan Jones, Austin Padgett and Matthew Schaefer pose for a picture at the Rawlings store in Tanger Outlets.
High School Sports

Emotional video shows Carolina Forest athletes surprise teammate with generous deed

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

March 11, 2018 07:44 PM

Dylan Jones' teammates were tired of watching him swing a "dead bat."

Thanks to their generous act, the Carolina Forest senior won't have that problem anymore.

A group of players, led by Austin Padgett, surprised Jones on Saturday by blind-folding him on the way to the Rawlings store at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach, where they presented him with a brand new bat.

"I came up with the idea simply because how much work Dylan does on and off the field for us," Padgett said. "He will leave every practice and game with bruises all over his body, never to complain one bit."

Padgett, along with fellow seniors Matthew Schaefer and Josh Fultz, juniors Chase Hughes and Michael Foltz and sophomore Derek Rogers got teammates to pitch funds to make the day of their teammate.

Padgett posted a video Schaefer recorded of the act on Twitter in which the players take the blind fold off Jones and Padgett presents him with the bat. Jones then hugs each of the players who made the trip to Tanger - Hughes, Fultz, Jones Shaefer and Padgett.

Padgett then revealed another surprise.

"There's 65 extra bucks in there. You can buy anything else you want," he told Jones, who hugged him again while tearing up.

"He is the hardest worker I've ever seen and the most trustworthy friend you could ever think of," Padget said. "He deserved better than to be swinging a dead bat he found in the shed."

