Christian Academy unable to stop Zion Williamson and Spartanburg Day in the 2A State Semis

Christian Day defenders Mike Green II and Sam Woods could not stop Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson in the SCISA Class 2A state semifinals at the Sumter Civic Center on Thursday night. Spartanburg Day dominated the court with a 83-55 final to end the season for the Christian Academy. Feb. 22, 2018.
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson cocks for a big slam against The Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach.
The Christian Academy's Jalen Matthews jumps for a shot between Spartanburg Day defenders.
Christian's Robert Guyton shoots against Spartanburg Day.
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson dunks against Christian Academy at the state semifinals in Sumter.
Christian's Sam Woods pulls down a rebound in the semifinals.
Christian's Mike Green II shoots for three points in the state semifinals in Sumter.
Christian's Robert Guyton shoots against Spartanburg Day.
Zion Williamson puts up a shot over Saints defenders in the state semifinals.
Christian's Robert Guyton shoots against Spartanburg Day.
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson celebrates a big slam dunk against The Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach in the state semifinals.
Christian's Robert Guyton tries to work inside against Spartanburg Day.
Spartanburg Day's Chandler Lindsey crawls over a Christian Academy defender to get the shot.
Christian's Mike Green II drives for the goal in the state semifinals.
Spartanburg Day's Kyle Tracy takes a shot in the state semifinals.
Christian's Jaylen Johnson shoots against Spartanburg Day in the state semifinals.
Zion Williamson breaks away to make one of many big dunks against The Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach in the SCISA Class 2A state semifinals at the Sumter Civic Center on Thursday night. Spartanburg Day dominated the court with a 83-55 final to end the season for the Christian Academy. Feb. 22, 2018.
