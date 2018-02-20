Loris, Wade Hampton battle for Lower State finals berth

Loris' Travis Walters looks for room to shoot against Wade Hampton defenders.
Loris' Levan Stevenson gets emotional as he recognizes his team will lose in the last seconds of the playoff game against Wade Hampton. Loris High Schools' winning season ended on Tuesday night with a 63-53 loss to Wade Hampton in the third round of the playoffs. Feb. 20, 2018.
Loris' Travis Walters shoots against Wade Hampton defenders. Loris High Schools' winning season ended on Tuesday night with a 63-53 loss to Wade Hampton in the third round of the playoffs. Feb. 20, 2018.
Loris' Kevon Drayton shoots. Loris High Schools' winning season ended on Tuesday night with a 63-53 loss to Wade Hampton in the third round of the playoffs. Feb. 20, 2018.
Loris' Derick Grisset gets inside for two points. Loris High Schools' winning season ended on Tuesday night with a 63-53 loss to Wade Hampton in the third round of the playoffs. Feb. 20, 2018.
Loris' Travis Walters battles it out with Loris defenders to get the shot. Loris High Schools' winning season ended on Tuesday night with a 63-53 loss to Wade Hampton in the third round of the playoffs. Feb. 20, 2018.
A crowd of fans packs the Loris High School gym for round three of the playoffs. Loris High Schools' winning season ended on Tuesday night with a 63-53 loss to Wade Hampton in the third round of the playoffs. Feb. 20, 2018.
Loris' Jahrique Isaiah shoots. Loris High Schools' winning season ended on Tuesday night with a 63-53 loss to Wade Hampton in the third round of the playoffs. Feb. 20, 2018.
Loris' Travis Walters battles it out with Loris defenders to get the shot. Loris High Schools' winning season ended on Tuesday night with a 63-53 loss to Wade Hampton in the third round of the playoffs. Feb. 20, 2018.
Coach Adrian Grady shouts encouragement during a time out. Loris High Schools' winning season ended on Tuesday night with a 63-53 loss to Wade Hampton in the third round of the playoffs. Feb. 20, 2018.
Coach Adrian Grady shouts encouragement from the side during round three of the playoffs. Loris High Schools' winning season ended on Tuesday night with a 63-53 loss to Wade Hampton in the third round of the playoffs. Feb. 20, 2018.
Loris' Jahrique Isaiah tries to hold onto a loose ball. Loris High Schools' winning season ended on Tuesday night with a 63-53 loss to Wade Hampton in the third round of the playoffs. Feb. 20, 2018.
Loris' Jahrique Isaiah shoots for three points. Loris High Schools' winning season ended on Tuesday night with a 63-53 loss to Wade Hampton in the third round of the playoffs. Feb. 20, 2018.
Loris' Kiya Moore shoots a jump shot. Loris High Schools' winning season ended on Tuesday night with a 63-53 loss to Wade Hampton in the third round of the playoffs. Feb. 20, 2018.
