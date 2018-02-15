Conway basketball wins first state playoff game since 1994

Conway center Jimmy Nichols (11) scores on a dunk during fourth quarter action against River Bluff during Wednesday’s Class 5A first round game.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Conway guard Jaylen Moody (23) drives to the basket against River Bluff Wednesday during action at Conway High School.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Conway center Jimmy Nichols (11) drives to the basket against River Bluff's J.T. Reeves (20) Wednesday during action at Conway High School.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Conway's Tylehk Cooper (10) celebrates during a time out after the Tiger pulled away from River Bluff Wednesday during action at Conway High School.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Conway's Jaylen Moody (23) drives to the basket against River Bluff Wednesday during action at Conway High School.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Conway coach Michael Hopkins looks at the clock during the Tiger's playoff game against River Bluff Wednesday at Conway High School.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Conway center Jimmy Nichols (11) gets fouled under the basket during 2nd quarter action against River Bluff Wednesday at Conway High School.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Before the game Conway coach Michael Hopkins presents Conway center Jimmy Nichols (11) with a ceremonial basketball Wednesday at Conway High School.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
The Conway Tigers huddle during a 3rd quarter timeout against River Bluff at Conway High School.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Conway's Tylehk Cooper (10) takes a shot against River Bluff Wednesday during action at Conway High School.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Conway guard Juwan Moody (05) drives to the basket against River Bluff's Andrew Robinson (22) Wednesday during action at Conway High School.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Conway guard Juwan Moody (05) scores an easy basket against River Bluff Wednesday during action at Conway High School.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News