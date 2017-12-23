Christ the King (N.Y.) tops Saint Francis (Ga.) for Holiday Invitational title

Four players scored in double figures and two recorded double-doubles as Christ the King (N.Y.) defeated Saint Francis (Ga.) 67-61 to win the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational on Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Kaelynn Satterfield had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Brandy Thomas (11 points, 10 rebounds) also posted a double-double, and Klarke Sconiers had 12 points and Nina Richards had 11 to lead the Royals (10-0) past the Knights (8-3).

The game was tied most of the way, with Christ the King holding a double-digit lead just a few times. The game was tied four times and included five lead changes.

Jordan Isaacs (19 points) and Eliza Snyder (14) led the way for Saint Francis.

The Royals outrebounded the Knights 45-27.