Mia Moore of Saint Francis (Ga.) misses a rebound as Christ the King (N.Y.) defeats Saint Francis (Ga.) 67 to 61 in the finals of the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational on Saturday. The Beach Ball Classic will begin Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, and the finals will be Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. The dunk contest follows the final game. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

High School Sports

Christ the King (N.Y.) tops Saint Francis (Ga.) for Holiday Invitational title

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

December 23, 2017 05:51 PM

December 23, 2017 05:51 PM

Four players scored in double figures and two recorded double-doubles as Christ the King (N.Y.) defeated Saint Francis (Ga.) 67-61 to win the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational on Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Kaelynn Satterfield had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Brandy Thomas (11 points, 10 rebounds) also posted a double-double, and Klarke Sconiers had 12 points and Nina Richards had 11 to lead the Royals (10-0) past the Knights (8-3).

The game was tied most of the way, with Christ the King holding a double-digit lead just a few times. The game was tied four times and included five lead changes.

Jordan Isaacs (19 points) and Eliza Snyder (14) led the way for Saint Francis.

The Royals outrebounded the Knights 45-27.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

