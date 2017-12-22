This tournament has star players and free admission. But where are the fans?

If nothing else, the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational (CBHI) has again delivered on one promise.
White-knuckle finishes were a common theme Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, with four games being decided by three points or less.
Too bad only a handful were in attendance to see it.
Despite drawing some of the nation’s top girls basketball teams and a bevy of top prospects every year, the CBHI continues to struggle filling seats at the cavernous venue.
“Honestly, I don’t know what it is,” said John Rhodes, executive director of the Beach Ball Classic. “You’d think with as many retirees as we have down here that we could get a few of them (to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center). Honestly, I don’t have an answer for it.”
Prior to Christmas each year, the CBHI has become a mainstay on the local holiday hoops calendar. This year’s tournament includes teams hailing from eight states, including hosts Myrtle Beach and Socastee.
More than 20 tournament alumni have parlayed success at the event into making a name for themselves at the professional level.
“I just think about coming here and playing, and the times (North Carolina women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell) saw me here,” said former York High and North Carolina basketball star Ivory Latta, the state record-holder for career points (4,913). “This place brings back a lot of memories, a lot of good ones.”
Latta played in a pair of CBHI tournaments during her high school career (1999, 2003). Also among the tourney’s legendary names include former Myrtle Beach and South Carolina standout Khadijah Sessions, as well as South Carolina All-American A’ja Wilson.
By no means do I think (lack of attendance) has anything to do with girls basketball. Girls basketball isn’t what it used to be. These girls really get after it now … it really is a physical sport.
Wilson set single-game (56) and four-game tourney (167) scoring records. She also had the most rebounds for a tournament (83) and most blocks (26). Still, it hasn’t been enough to sway public perception of the event. On Friday, only 10 to 15 percent of seats were occupied despite admission being free of charge.
Rhodes said he can’t pin a reason as to why such apathy exists in regard to the CBHI. There is at least one theory he is quick to dismiss, however.
“By no means do I think (lack of attendance) has anything to do with girls basketball,” he said. “Girls basketball isn’t what it used to be. These girls really get after it now … it really is a physical sport.”
A trio of the Class of 2018’s top prospects have showcased their talents at this year’s event. Five-star talent Olivia Nelson-Ododa plans to attend UConn after completing her high school obligations at Winder-Barrow (Ga.). Fellow ESPN 100 prospects Jessika Carter of Harris County (Ga.) and Wesleyan Christian’s (N.C.) Shaniya Jones also have their college plans mapped out, committing to Mississippi State and Virginia Tech, respectively.
Her team an annual participant in the event, Myrtle Beach girls basketball coach Jennifer Dennison said she relishes the opportunity to coach against the best.
“It’s extremely fun,” she said. “For us, it really gives us a chance to tinker with some things and see what lineups work, maybe get some experience for some of our younger players. A lot of these teams play a way, a style different from what we see on a regular basis.
“These games really prepare us for what we’re sure to see down the road in region.”
Rhodes said he has already started planning for next year’s CBHI, though unable to relay what teams will commit to the event.
“I’m always thinking about what’s next,” he said. “I’ll probably get fully into (CBHI) after it and Beach Ball are over with, and see where it goes from there.”
