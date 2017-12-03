The Myrtle Beach High football team hits the field ahead of its matchup with rival Conway this past September.
The Myrtle Beach High football team hits the field ahead of its matchup with rival Conway this past September. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com
High School Sports

See how Horry, Georgetown school districts open their wallet for athletic programs

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

December 03, 2017 11:33 PM

If one were to ask the average sports fan, only a few numbers truly matter — those on the scoreboard, statistics and team records.

But as with anything, there’s more than meets the eye.

Earlier this year, The Sun News requested the salaries of those employed by Horry County Schools or the Georgetown County School District making $50,000 or more. While the list includes its share of teachers, principals, administrators and district office staff, the scope of this inquiry focused merely on funds devoted to athletics.

Here are a few things that caught our eye:

▪  Top earners: Tenured athletic directors Harold Hinson (Aynor), Joe Quigley (North Myrtle Beach), Paula Lee (St. James) and Tim Renfrow (Socastee) each will make $93,125 this school year. Only one other area athletic director has a yearly salary above $80,000 — Loris’ Barry Brooks.

Two coaches in the Georgetown County School District make more than $70,000 — Georgetown girls soccer head man Shawn Studley ($85,312) and Carvers Bay girls track and field coach Donna Owens ($76,461). Both salaries are most representative of their roles within the school system, serving as a Naval Junior ROTC instructor and media specialist, respectively.

A full look at area coaches and athletic directors making over $50,000 can be found below.

▪  Athletic expenditures: According to information offered by Horry County Schools (HCS), Myrtle Beach High School spends $583,010 per school year on its athletic programs.

The total is nearly $49,000 more than the second school on the list, St. James ($534,284). Of that, the school district provides the Seahawks’ athletic programs $330,250, with the school budgeting approximately $252,760 toward the total.

HCS’ definition of district support includes coaching supplements along with game day necessities such as travel, officials and security. School-based contributions are funded by gate sales and certain booster club donations.

Here is what all schools in the district are expected to spend on athletics in a given school year, in order from most to least (district support in parentheses): Myrtle Beach $583,010 ($330,250); St. James $534,284 ($304,917); Conway $530,303 ($320,477); Carolina Forest $520,248 ($298,483); North Myrtle Beach $516,780 ($292,926); Socastee $509,186 ($314,561); Aynor $423,821 ($248,265); Loris $394,480 ($247,764); and Green Sea Floyds $277,564 ($192,539).

Each of the top six schools on the list participate in all sports offered by the S.C. High School League (SCHSL).

Not included in these numbers are expenditures made by school booster clubs in support of certain athletic programs.

▪  Investing in a leader: Ten associated with St. James athletics earn more than $50,000 per year and seven have a salary in upwards of $60,000. They are football coach Joey Price, athletic trainer Bill Krauss, girls cross country and track coach Kenneth McSorley, tennis coach Lee Cannon, volleyball coach Jennifer Gravely, girls basketball coach Paul Hudacko and baseball skipper Robbie Centracchio.

Loris and Socastee are next with nine coaches currently receiving $50,000 or more.

▪  Ready ... set ... hut!: Jody Jenerette doesn’t think of himself as an old man.

But now after 13 years as head man at Aynor, he is the longest tenured football coach in Horry County. His pay reflects that, as his $72,893 salary is tops among all area football coaches.

Next on the list is Socastee’s Doug Illing, who rakes in $72,599 and Green Sea Floyds’ Donnie Kiefer at $71,176.

Among Horry County coaches, no one has enjoyed more success than Myrtle Beach’s Mickey Wilson, twice leading the Seahawks to a state championship. However, he enjoys a modest salary compared to most of his peers, making $61,961 a year.

▪  Athletic supplements: In Horry County, athletic supplements are paid based on one’s role, sport and respective coaching agreements.

Athletic directors are paid $9,538 incrementally over the course of a school term, while trainers earn $8,959 and assistant trainers receive $6,719.

Varsity football coaches are supplemented to the tune of $8,670, while basketball coaches receive $6,647.

Cheerleading coaches pocket the next most in terms of athletic supplements, garnering $5,348 for an activity that encompasses fall and winter sports seasons. Junior varsity cheer coaches bring in $3,902, while B-Team coaches earn $3,612.

Strength coaches are given $4,335, an amount divvied up over the course of both semesters and the summer.

The large share of varsity coaches bring in a flat rate of $3,324 — exceptions being swimming, tennis, track, volleyball and golf.

Their assistants? Unless in football, basketball or cheerleading, their supplement is $1,951 or less.

Each coach’s overall salary is reflective of everyday duties within the Horry County School District, in addition to supplements earned as coaches.

In Georgetown County, the highest in terms of supplements given to athletic coaches is $7,500, an amount commonly reserved for football coaches.

▪  Upgrades: Last November, Georgetown County voters approved a referendum issuing $165 million in bond money to cover construction projects for the school district.

The county’s four high schools — Andrews, Carvers Bay, Georgetown and Waccamaw — are in line for more than $52 million worth of upgrades.

Among the improvements will be new auxiliary gyms for each high school, along with projects to benefit their track and tennis facilities.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Horry County Schools (salaries over $50,000, after supplements added)

AYNOR

Harold Hinson: athletic director — $93,125

Jody Jenerette: football — $72,893

Michelle Altman: volleyball — $72,189

Greg Scott: boys basketball — $59,584

Gary Altman: boys soccer, girls tennis — $58,056

Chad Sarvis: baseball — $57,106

Katie Coyne: athletic trainer — $52,039

Kali Conger: athletic trainer — $51,023

CAROLINA FOREST

Tripp Satterwhite: athletic director —$74,264

David Driggers: boys track coach — $72,189

Forest Blake: wrestling — $72,189

Brian Brunson: boys basketball — $68,024

Brittany Drew: volleyball — $67,400

Marc Morris: football — $65,756

Stacy Hughes: girls basketball — $65,383

Joey Worley: baseball — $50,426

CONWAY

Dr. Jim Berry: athletic trainer — $86,861

Michael Hopkins: boys basketball — $65,599

Jacelyn Spearman: girls cross country — $64,245

Anthony Carroll: baseball — $59,320

Carlton Terry: interim football coach — $58,524

Austin Smithwick: boys and girls swimming — $56,897

Mike Skipper: softball —$55,987

Shamae Hemingway: girls basketball, track and field — $52,678

Keith Johnson: boys soccer — $51,555

GREEN SEA FLOYDS

Emmett Lay: boys basketball — $72,189

Donnie Kiefer: football — $71,176

Jason Cox: athletic director — $68,062

Tracy Kienast: girls basketball, tennis — $64,100

LORIS

Barry Brooks: athletic director — $81,003

Timothy Graham: baseball — $73,758

Joni Lynn Gerald: girls tennis — $69,386

Jamie Snider: football — $67,067

David Albrecht: boys and girls tennis — $65,599

Jack Hord: volleyball — $65,383

Cathy Ellis: cross country — $58,056

Lee Heckathorn: wrestling — $50,544

Sarah Holt: girls soccer — $50,544

MYRTLE BEACH

John Cahill: athletic director — $70,427

Mickey Wilson: football — $61,961

Tim Christy: baseball — $60,262

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

Joe Quigley: athletic director — $93,125

Bobby Henderson: softball — $68,024

Brooke Smith: girls basketball — $54,709

Julie Helgerson: swimming — $51,555

Matt Reel: football — $50,829

ST. JAMES

Paula Lee: athletic director — $93,125

Joey Price: football — $69,777

Bill Krauss: athletic trainer — $69,362

Kenneth McSorley: girls cross country, track and field — $65,383

Lee Cannon: boys and girls tennis — $62,843

Jennifer Gravely: volleyball — $62,843

Paul Hudacko: girls basketball — $62,209

Robbie Centracchio: baseball — $60,403

Adam Jones: softball —$59,055

Matt Anderson: wrestling — $55,672

SOCASTEE

Tim Renfrow: athletic director — $93,125

Doug Illing: football — $72,599

Jason Williams: girls tennis — $71,903

Curtis Hudson: baseball — $62,699

Jason Keesee: athletic trainer — $67,245

Robert Urbaniak: boys cross country — $52,678

Matt Fox: boys lacrosse — $54,804*

Steve Hodge: softball — $52,586

Bryan Owen: boys soccer — $52,586

* — Shares same name with St. James girls lacrosse coach Matthew Fox. List does not distinguish between the two of them.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT (salaries over $50,000, after supplements added)

ANDREWS

Roland Clemons: athletic director, baseball coach — $60,609

Kevin Branham: athletic director, boys basketball — $55,603

Elizabeth Waldrop: girls soccer — $50,723

CARVERS BAY

Donna Owens: girls track and field — $76,461

Allen Poston: athletic director — $65,444

Kimberly Baker: volleyball — $59,960

Nate Thompson: football — $58,493

GEORGETOWN

Shawn Studley: girls soccer — $85,312

Ken Cribb: football and co-athletic director — $63,710

WACCAMAW

Scott Cook: wrestling — $69,831

Mark Frechette: boys lacrosse — $63,973

Mary Cannon: girls tennis — $59,926

Jill Schoen: volleyball — $59,526

Mike Quinn: boys basketball — $58,661

Jeff Gregory: co-athletic director, baseball coach — $55,006

Dan Minkin: co-athletic director — $51,527

