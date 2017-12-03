See how Horry, Georgetown school districts open their wallet for athletic programs

If one were to ask the average sports fan, only a few numbers truly matter — those on the scoreboard, statistics and team records.
But as with anything, there’s more than meets the eye.
Earlier this year, The Sun News requested the salaries of those employed by Horry County Schools or the Georgetown County School District making $50,000 or more. While the list includes its share of teachers, principals, administrators and district office staff, the scope of this inquiry focused merely on funds devoted to athletics.
Here are a few things that caught our eye:
Never miss a local story.
▪ Top earners: Tenured athletic directors Harold Hinson (Aynor), Joe Quigley (North Myrtle Beach), Paula Lee (St. James) and Tim Renfrow (Socastee) each will make $93,125 this school year. Only one other area athletic director has a yearly salary above $80,000 — Loris’ Barry Brooks.
Two coaches in the Georgetown County School District make more than $70,000 — Georgetown girls soccer head man Shawn Studley ($85,312) and Carvers Bay girls track and field coach Donna Owens ($76,461). Both salaries are most representative of their roles within the school system, serving as a Naval Junior ROTC instructor and media specialist, respectively.
A full look at area coaches and athletic directors making over $50,000 can be found below.
▪ Athletic expenditures: According to information offered by Horry County Schools (HCS), Myrtle Beach High School spends $583,010 per school year on its athletic programs.
The total is nearly $49,000 more than the second school on the list, St. James ($534,284). Of that, the school district provides the Seahawks’ athletic programs $330,250, with the school budgeting approximately $252,760 toward the total.
HCS’ definition of district support includes coaching supplements along with game day necessities such as travel, officials and security. School-based contributions are funded by gate sales and certain booster club donations.
Here is what all schools in the district are expected to spend on athletics in a given school year, in order from most to least (district support in parentheses): Myrtle Beach $583,010 ($330,250); St. James $534,284 ($304,917); Conway $530,303 ($320,477); Carolina Forest $520,248 ($298,483); North Myrtle Beach $516,780 ($292,926); Socastee $509,186 ($314,561); Aynor $423,821 ($248,265); Loris $394,480 ($247,764); and Green Sea Floyds $277,564 ($192,539).
Each of the top six schools on the list participate in all sports offered by the S.C. High School League (SCHSL).
Not included in these numbers are expenditures made by school booster clubs in support of certain athletic programs.
▪ Investing in a leader: Ten associated with St. James athletics earn more than $50,000 per year and seven have a salary in upwards of $60,000. They are football coach Joey Price, athletic trainer Bill Krauss, girls cross country and track coach Kenneth McSorley, tennis coach Lee Cannon, volleyball coach Jennifer Gravely, girls basketball coach Paul Hudacko and baseball skipper Robbie Centracchio.
Loris and Socastee are next with nine coaches currently receiving $50,000 or more.
▪ Ready ... set ... hut!: Jody Jenerette doesn’t think of himself as an old man.
But now after 13 years as head man at Aynor, he is the longest tenured football coach in Horry County. His pay reflects that, as his $72,893 salary is tops among all area football coaches.
Next on the list is Socastee’s Doug Illing, who rakes in $72,599 and Green Sea Floyds’ Donnie Kiefer at $71,176.
Among Horry County coaches, no one has enjoyed more success than Myrtle Beach’s Mickey Wilson, twice leading the Seahawks to a state championship. However, he enjoys a modest salary compared to most of his peers, making $61,961 a year.
▪ Athletic supplements: In Horry County, athletic supplements are paid based on one’s role, sport and respective coaching agreements.
Athletic directors are paid $9,538 incrementally over the course of a school term, while trainers earn $8,959 and assistant trainers receive $6,719.
Varsity football coaches are supplemented to the tune of $8,670, while basketball coaches receive $6,647.
Cheerleading coaches pocket the next most in terms of athletic supplements, garnering $5,348 for an activity that encompasses fall and winter sports seasons. Junior varsity cheer coaches bring in $3,902, while B-Team coaches earn $3,612.
Strength coaches are given $4,335, an amount divvied up over the course of both semesters and the summer.
The large share of varsity coaches bring in a flat rate of $3,324 — exceptions being swimming, tennis, track, volleyball and golf.
Their assistants? Unless in football, basketball or cheerleading, their supplement is $1,951 or less.
Each coach’s overall salary is reflective of everyday duties within the Horry County School District, in addition to supplements earned as coaches.
In Georgetown County, the highest in terms of supplements given to athletic coaches is $7,500, an amount commonly reserved for football coaches.
▪ Upgrades: Last November, Georgetown County voters approved a referendum issuing $165 million in bond money to cover construction projects for the school district.
The county’s four high schools — Andrews, Carvers Bay, Georgetown and Waccamaw — are in line for more than $52 million worth of upgrades.
Among the improvements will be new auxiliary gyms for each high school, along with projects to benefit their track and tennis facilities.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Horry County Schools (salaries over $50,000, after supplements added)
AYNOR
Harold Hinson: athletic director — $93,125
Jody Jenerette: football — $72,893
Michelle Altman: volleyball — $72,189
Greg Scott: boys basketball — $59,584
Gary Altman: boys soccer, girls tennis — $58,056
Chad Sarvis: baseball — $57,106
Katie Coyne: athletic trainer — $52,039
Kali Conger: athletic trainer — $51,023
CAROLINA FOREST
Tripp Satterwhite: athletic director —$74,264
David Driggers: boys track coach — $72,189
Forest Blake: wrestling — $72,189
Brian Brunson: boys basketball — $68,024
Brittany Drew: volleyball — $67,400
Marc Morris: football — $65,756
Stacy Hughes: girls basketball — $65,383
Joey Worley: baseball — $50,426
CONWAY
Dr. Jim Berry: athletic trainer — $86,861
Michael Hopkins: boys basketball — $65,599
Jacelyn Spearman: girls cross country — $64,245
Anthony Carroll: baseball — $59,320
Carlton Terry: interim football coach — $58,524
Austin Smithwick: boys and girls swimming — $56,897
Mike Skipper: softball —$55,987
Shamae Hemingway: girls basketball, track and field — $52,678
Keith Johnson: boys soccer — $51,555
GREEN SEA FLOYDS
Emmett Lay: boys basketball — $72,189
Donnie Kiefer: football — $71,176
Jason Cox: athletic director — $68,062
Tracy Kienast: girls basketball, tennis — $64,100
LORIS
Barry Brooks: athletic director — $81,003
Timothy Graham: baseball — $73,758
Joni Lynn Gerald: girls tennis — $69,386
Jamie Snider: football — $67,067
David Albrecht: boys and girls tennis — $65,599
Jack Hord: volleyball — $65,383
Cathy Ellis: cross country — $58,056
Lee Heckathorn: wrestling — $50,544
Sarah Holt: girls soccer — $50,544
MYRTLE BEACH
John Cahill: athletic director — $70,427
Mickey Wilson: football — $61,961
Tim Christy: baseball — $60,262
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
Joe Quigley: athletic director — $93,125
Bobby Henderson: softball — $68,024
Brooke Smith: girls basketball — $54,709
Julie Helgerson: swimming — $51,555
Matt Reel: football — $50,829
ST. JAMES
Paula Lee: athletic director — $93,125
Joey Price: football — $69,777
Bill Krauss: athletic trainer — $69,362
Kenneth McSorley: girls cross country, track and field — $65,383
Lee Cannon: boys and girls tennis — $62,843
Jennifer Gravely: volleyball — $62,843
Paul Hudacko: girls basketball — $62,209
Robbie Centracchio: baseball — $60,403
Adam Jones: softball —$59,055
Matt Anderson: wrestling — $55,672
SOCASTEE
Tim Renfrow: athletic director — $93,125
Doug Illing: football — $72,599
Jason Williams: girls tennis — $71,903
Curtis Hudson: baseball — $62,699
Jason Keesee: athletic trainer — $67,245
Robert Urbaniak: boys cross country — $52,678
Matt Fox: boys lacrosse — $54,804*
Steve Hodge: softball — $52,586
Bryan Owen: boys soccer — $52,586
* — Shares same name with St. James girls lacrosse coach Matthew Fox. List does not distinguish between the two of them.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT (salaries over $50,000, after supplements added)
ANDREWS
Roland Clemons: athletic director, baseball coach — $60,609
Kevin Branham: athletic director, boys basketball — $55,603
Elizabeth Waldrop: girls soccer — $50,723
CARVERS BAY
Donna Owens: girls track and field — $76,461
Allen Poston: athletic director — $65,444
Kimberly Baker: volleyball — $59,960
Nate Thompson: football — $58,493
GEORGETOWN
Shawn Studley: girls soccer — $85,312
Ken Cribb: football and co-athletic director — $63,710
WACCAMAW
Scott Cook: wrestling — $69,831
Mark Frechette: boys lacrosse — $63,973
Mary Cannon: girls tennis — $59,926
Jill Schoen: volleyball — $59,526
Mike Quinn: boys basketball — $58,661
Jeff Gregory: co-athletic director, baseball coach — $55,006
Dan Minkin: co-athletic director — $51,527
Comments