Myrtle Beach girls, boys take on Socastee on hardwood

Myrtle Beach's Emorie Knox goes up against Socastee's Cameron Spain. High school basketball kicked off tonight with the Myrtle Beach boys and girls topping Socastee High school. The Myrtle Beach boys fought to a 73-64 victory over Socastee and the girls won with a decisive 62-31 final. Nov. 28, 2017
Socastee's Jay Williams drives to the basket.
Myrtle Beach's drives inside to score against Socastee.
Socastee's Kendrell Generette draws a foul from Myrtle Beach's O'Neil McBride.
Myrtle Beach's Robert Swanson shoots for three.
Myrtle Beach's Da'Ron Finkley shoots under the basket.
Socastee's Kendrell Jenerette shoots for three points.
Socastee coach Derrick Hilton talks to his players.
Myrtle Beach's Jayce Allen shoots for three.
Socastee's Kendrell Jenerette shoots for three points.
Socastee's Kendrell Jenerette shoots for three points.
Myrtle Beach coach Craig Martin plans plays with his boys.
Myrtle Beach coach Craig Martin plans plays with his boys.
Socastee's Andrew Gardner shoots a jump shot.
Socastee's Marcus Hemingway lines up a shot.
A fan holds a photograph of Robert Swanson.
Myrtle Beach's Asia Smith gets inside to shoot for two points.
Socastee's Marta Galindez is guarded by Myrtle Beach's Janell Horton.
Socastee's Jermisha Moss is blocked by Myrtle Beach's Asia Smith.
Socastee's Marta Galindez jumps for the basket.
Socastee's Marta Galindez feels the pressure from Myrtle Beach defenders.
Myrtle Beach's Ivey Collins shoots.
Myrtle Beach's Ajia Kelly shoots against Socastee.
Myrtle Beach's Ajia Kelly shoots against Socastee.
Myrtle Beach's Shaniyah Campbell shoots against Socastee.
Myrtle Beach's Asia Smith gets a shot over Socastee's Jadan Jones.
Socastee coach Kelly Lewis talks to her players during a time out.
Myrtle Beach's Ivey Collins hits a three point shot.
Myrtle Beach's Ajia Kelly smiles as she drives in against Socastee.
Myrtle Beach's Asia Smith shots a jump shot.
Myrtle Beach's Makayla Morgan shoots against Socastee.
Myrtle Beach coach Jennifer Dennison shouts instructions to her players.
Myrtle Beach's Jalah Horton draws a foul.
Myrtle Beach's Asia Smith shoots against Socastee.
Socastee's Jermisha Moss looks for a shot against Myrtle Beach.
