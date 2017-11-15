Green Sea Floyds girls tabbed preseason No. 1, Conway’s Nichols certified elite

In March, the Green Sea Floyds girls basketball team came a few points short of claiming the Class A title.
As if the pressure of getting back to the championship game wasn’t enough, the Trojans will begin with an added target on their back.
Green Sea Floyds starts the season ranked No. 1 in Class A by the state Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA). It finished 17-7 a year ago.
Trojans senior standout Tamara Jackson was named a preseason all-state performer. She averaged better than 19 points per game to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
Also among those earning recognition was Providence signee and Conway hoops standout Jimmy Nichols, who was named an SCBCA preseason elite performer. Last season, he averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Nichols and the Tigers start the season ranked fourth in Class 5A.
After claiming the Region 6-5A title and a trip to the Lower State 5A final, the Conway girls start the 2017-18 season tenth in the state’s largest classification. Coaches voted rival Carolina Forest No. 7 in the poll.
Panthers senior forward Alexis Tomlin was among those on the preseason list of Class 5A’s top performers. She averaged 20 points and 14 rebounds per game a season ago.
Carvers Bay senior forward Dijon Goss also found a place on the SCBCA Class 2A top five list, this after scoring 13.5 points per game last season. He and a talented group of returnees will lead the Bears this season, who will begin a new year at No. 4 in Class 2A.
A young Myrtle Beach girls basketball squad also is ranked in the SCBCA Class 4A poll, coming in at No. 8 — a spot behind Region 7-4A foe Wilson.
SCBCA PRESEASON RANKINGS
GIRLS
Class 5A
1. Goose Creek; 2. Wade Hampton; 3. Rock Hill; 4. Woodmont; 5. Spring Valley; 6. Dorman; 7. Carolina Forest; 8. Irmo; 9. Clover; 10. Conway
Class 5A Senior Girls: RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill; Skylar Blackstock, Wando; Quin Byrd, Hillcrest; Madison Golden, Dutch Fork; Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest
Class 4A
1. North Augusta; 2. Ridge View; 3. Westwood; 4. Richland Northeast; 5. Crestwood; 6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson; 7. Wilson; 8. Myrtle Beach; 9. Greenville; 10. Greer
Class 4A Senior Girls: D’Asia Gregg, Wilson; Jordan Strange, A.C. Flora; Sharita Godfey, Richland Northeast; Jah’Che Whitfield, Crestwood; Casey Newton, Daniel
Class 3A
1. Bishop England; 2. Newberry; 3. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 4. Seneca; 5. Emerald; 6. Dillon; 7. Manning; 8. Fairfield Central; 9. Swansea; 10. Battery Creek
Class 3A Senior Girls: Mahogany Green, Manning; Tamia Grate, Pedleton; Quanaija Drayton, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Kelsey Felks, Newberry; Jashiya Henderson, Berea
Class 2A
1. Mullins; 2. Christ Church; 3. Batesburg-Leesville; 4. Keenan; 5. Marion; 6. Saluda; 7. Burke; 8. Lee Central; 9. Latta; 10. Landrum
Class 2A Senior Girls: Star Ergle, Saluda; Malaysia Gates, Batesburg-Leesville; Lauren Cook, Christ Church; Logan Taylor-McDaniel, Keenan; Zakiya Williams, Mullins
Class A
1. Green Sea Floyds; 2. Lamar; 3. Ridge Spring-Monetta; 4. Denmark-Olar; 5. East Clarendon; 6. Lewisville; 7. Timmonsville; 8. Blackville-Hilda; 9. Hunter Kinard Tyler; 10. Baptist Hill
Class A Senior Girls: Crystal Preston, Ridge Spring Monetta; Tamara Jackson, Green Seas Floyds; Simone Durant, Lamar; Faith Vice, Denmark Olar; Caitlin Timmons, East Clarendon
SCBCA Elite Girls
Unique Drake, Westwood; Danae McNeal, Swansea; Quadijah Moore, Emerald; DiMadisen Smith, Greenville; Amari Young, North Augusta
BOYS
Class 5A
1. Dorman; 2. Blythewood; 3. Gaffney; 4. Conway; 5. Sumter; 6. Wade Hampton; 7. Nation Ford; 8. West Ashley; 9. TL Hanna; 10. Irmo
Class 5A Senior Boys: Robert Braswell, Blythewood; Bradly Childers, Gaffney; Gabe Bryant, Dorman; Winston Hill, Irmo; Isiah Moore, Sumter
Class 4A
1. Wilson; 2. Lower Richland; 3. Aiken; 4. Lakewood; 5. Ridge View; 6. Greenville; 7. Berkeley; 8. North Augusta; 9. Travelers Rest; 10. Westwood
Class 4A Senior Boys: Grant Singleton, Lakewood; Kevin Williamson, Aiken; Wells Hoag, Greenville; Diamonte Brown, AC Flora; Malcolm Kennedy, York
Class 3A
1. Southside; 2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 3. Seneca; 4. Newberry; 5. Brookland-Cayce; 6. Berea; 7. Wade Hampton; 8. Dillon; 9. Bishop England; 10. Lake City
Class 3A Senior Boys: Effix Miller, Swansea; Mon Quayveous McBride, Fairfield Central;Zay Hurley, Clinton; Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton; Dominique Perry, Brookland-Cayce
Class 2A
1. Keenan; 2. Calhoun County; 3. Gray Collegiate; 4. Carvers Bay; 5. Lee Central; 6. Greenville Tech; 7. Kingstree; 8. Landrum; 9. Marion; 10. Central
Class 2A Senior Boys: Foster Bridges, Landrum; Quinten Alston, Kingstree; Zach Johnson, Saluda; Kevon Wall, Central; Dijon Goss, Carvers Bay
Class A
1. Hemingway; 2. Lewisville; 3. Bethune Bowman; 4. Williston-Elko; 5. Hunter Kinard Tyler; 6. Ridge Spring Monetta; 7. Great Falls; 8. McCormick; 9. Baptist Hill; 10. McBee
Class A Senior Boys: Mikial Fourney, Lewisville; Corey Fields, Baptist Hill; Tyrike Lewis, Hemingway; Mateao Durant, McCormick; Jeblonski Green, Lamar
SCBCA Elite Boys
Christian Brown, Lower Richland; Alex Caldwell, Wilson; CJ Felder, Sumter; Juwan Gary, Gray Collegiate; Jimmy Nichols, Conway
