Who’s headed where? Area standouts take part in National Signing Day activities

Here’s a look at what area players signed their Letter of Intent (LOI) as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day activities:
Baseball
Cameron Dean, St. James: Signed with Florence-Darlington Tech
Jacob English, St. James: Signed with South Carolina
Wesley Lane, Socastee: Signed with The Citadel
Quinten Masciarelli, Socastee: Signed with Coastal Carolina
Jaret Montenery, Waccamaw: Signed with Winthrop
Anthony Peck, St. James: Signed with Coker College
Walt Richardson, Aynor: Signed with Coastal Carolina
Tyler String, St. James: Signed with the University of New Haven (Conn.)
Basketball
Jimmy Nichols, Conway: Signed with Providence
Girls golf
Sami Spencer, Carolina Forest: Signed with USC-Sumter
Softball
Riley McTiernan, Carolina Forest: Signed with USC Upstate
Track and field
Kayla Watkins, Carolina Forest: Signed with Coastal Carolina
Volleyball
Berkley Causey, Aynor: Signed with Brevard (N.C.) College
Meghan DeVaux, Carolina Forest: Signed with Anderson College
