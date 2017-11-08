St. James baseball standouts Tyler String, Anthony Peck, Cameron Dean and Jacob English sign on with the college of their choice Wednesday during National Signing Day activities.
High School Sports

Who’s headed where? Area standouts take part in National Signing Day activities

By Joe L. Hughes II

November 08, 2017 7:24 PM

Here’s a look at what area players signed their Letter of Intent (LOI) as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day activities:

Baseball

Cameron Dean, St. James: Signed with Florence-Darlington Tech

Jacob English, St. James: Signed with South Carolina

Wesley Lane, Socastee: Signed with The Citadel

Quinten Masciarelli, Socastee: Signed with Coastal Carolina

Jaret Montenery, Waccamaw: Signed with Winthrop

Anthony Peck, St. James: Signed with Coker College

Walt Richardson, Aynor: Signed with Coastal Carolina

Tyler String, St. James: Signed with the University of New Haven (Conn.)

Basketball

Jimmy Nichols, Conway: Signed with Providence

Girls golf

Sami Spencer, Carolina Forest: Signed with USC-Sumter

Softball

Riley McTiernan, Carolina Forest: Signed with USC Upstate

Track and field

Kayla Watkins, Carolina Forest: Signed with Coastal Carolina

Volleyball

Berkley Causey, Aynor: Signed with Brevard (N.C.) College

Meghan DeVaux, Carolina Forest: Signed with Anderson College

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

