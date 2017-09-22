Myrtle Beach holds onto Victory Bell in rilvary game against Conway

Myrtle Beach's Daniel Mitchell carries the Victory Bell off the field at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium after an upset win over Conway Thursday night 13-12. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach's Daniel Mitchell carries the Victory Bell off the field at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium after an upset win over Conway Thursday night 13-12. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Myrtle Beach Seahawks take to the field against Conway on Thursday night. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Conway Tigers prepare for the battle for the Victory Bell against Myrtle Beach on Thursday night. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson jokes with rival coach Carlton Terry prior to the battle for the Victory Bell on Thursday night. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach students dress in costume for the rilvary game against Conway on Thursday night. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach's Lawson Cribb sets to pass against Conway on Thursday night. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Conway's Antonio Long runs against Myrtle Beach. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach's Chunk Grissett stiff arms Conway's Daquinton Grady. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Conway's Darren Grainger sets to pass against Myrtle Beach. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Conway's Tate Finklea powers down the sideline against Myrtle Beach. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach's Jermani Green looks for running room against Conway. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Conway's Antonio Long runs against Myrtle Beach. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach's Dylan Lane runs against Conway. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach's Jermani Green dodges a Conway tackle. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach's Chunk Grissett powers down the sideline. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Lightning delayed the rival Myrtle Beach versus Conway match-up on Thursday night. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Conway's Rakim Bellamy avoids tacklers. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Conway's Antonio Long runs against Myrtle Beach. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach Coach Mickey Wilson disagree's with a referees' call on Thursday night. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach Coach Mickey Wilson disagree's with a referees' call on Thursday night. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach's Jermani Green finds a running lane against Conway. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach's Jermani Green runs from Conway defenders. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Conway's Rakim Bellamy drives past Myrtle Beach defenders. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty and Chunk Grissett celebrate a touchdown. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Conway's Rakim Bellamy drives past Myrtle Beach defenders. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach's players celebrate a win against rival Conway. After a grueling battle, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks held onto the Victory Bell beating their Conway Tiger rivals 13-12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. September 21, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com