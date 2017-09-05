Conway hoops standout headed out of state to continue career

Maybe Jimmy Nichols’ phone can now get a rest.
The target of countless college basketball programs over the past several months, the Conway hoops standout finally narrowed his list to one on Tuesday, verbally committing to attend Providence.
Nichols selected the Friars over South Carolina and Miami. Prior to trimming his list last month, a bevy of schools were seeking his services, among them being the like of Arizona State, Georgetown, Kansas State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and VCU.
COMMITTED #GoFriars ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/D3CzrIBQP4— Jimmy Nichols Jr. (@jimmynichols17) September 5, 2017
A season ago, Nichols was named Toast of the Coast boys hoops Player of the Year after averaging a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds per game. In addition he was named a Class 5A all-state performer by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association.
Said Nichols a few months ago: “(Accolades and honors) go back to practice, all those games over the summer playing in camps and with my (Conway) teammates.”
