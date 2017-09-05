Conway forward Jimmy Nichols surveys the court in a game against Carolina Forest last season.
Conway forward Jimmy Nichols surveys the court in a game against Carolina Forest last season. Randall Hill For The Sun News
Conway forward Jimmy Nichols surveys the court in a game against Carolina Forest last season. Randall Hill For The Sun News

High School Sports

Conway hoops standout headed out of state to continue career

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

September 05, 2017 6:27 PM

Maybe Jimmy Nichols’ phone can now get a rest.

The target of countless college basketball programs over the past several months, the Conway hoops standout finally narrowed his list to one on Tuesday, verbally committing to attend Providence.

Nichols selected the Friars over South Carolina and Miami. Prior to trimming his list last month, a bevy of schools were seeking his services, among them being the like of Arizona State, Georgetown, Kansas State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and VCU.

A season ago, Nichols was named Toast of the Coast boys hoops Player of the Year after averaging a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds per game. In addition he was named a Class 5A all-state performer by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

Said Nichols a few months ago: “(Accolades and honors) go back to practice, all those games over the summer playing in camps and with my (Conway) teammates.”

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Looking back at Week 3 of high school football

Looking back at Week 3 of high school football 1:04

Looking back at Week 3 of high school football
Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium 1:14

Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium
Georgetown players warmup for season open 0:21

Georgetown players warmup for season open

View More Video