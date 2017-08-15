Conway top prospect set to end suspense, verbally commit to school of his choice

Raiqwon O’Neal tried on more than his share of jerseys during various tours of college campuses this year. Out of them, only one fit.
On Wednesday, the Conway football standout will let everyone in on which it is, making his college intentions known during WPDE’s 6 p.m. live news broadcast.
More than 30 schools are in pursuit of the Tigers offensive lineman. Among those seeking to earn his services include Charlotte, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
Fans have found it a bit tough to determine which way in which he is leaning, regularly tweeting and retweeting photos and comments from his numerous suitors. One school has made the biggest impression on O’Neal, though only those in his inner circle know which of them it is.
The Conway offensive lineman did offer a few clues as to what he was looking for in a school.
Said O’Neal: “I want to see if they have my major — which is graphic design, special effects or carpentry. I also want to see if the environment is good on and off campus, along with how coaches and players build a relationship amongst each other.”
Last season, he saw time as both an offensive and defensive lineman. On defense, he had 11 solo tackles and six assists to go along with a pair of fumble recoveries.
Other recruiting news:
▪ Christian Academy alum Justin Busby verbally committed to play basketball at Erskine College last week. He led the Saints with 16 points per game to go along with nearly four rebounds and four assists.
▪ Carvers Bay offensive and defensive lineman Emanuel Tatum earned a scholarship offer from S.C. State. A season ago, he had 35 solo tackles while assisting on 14 more. He also had three sacks and two forced fumbles.
▪ Carolina Forest rising senior pitcher and outfielder Max Ryerson committed to play baseball at Charleston Southern. There he will join former Panther teammates Christian Maggio and Caleb Vaught.
▪ Green Sea Floyds sophomore Cameron Barnhill committed to play baseball at Clemson following a solid summer with the Evoshield Canes 15U Central team.
▪ Former Loris basketball standout Antron Smith will continue his basketball career at 22 Feet Academy in Anderson.
▪ Conway defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway continues to add to his impressive haul of offers, adding Clemson to a list already including South Carolina, Georgia, Georgia State, Maryland and North Carolina.
▪ Former St. James defensive standout Cam Williams last week announced his intention to play football at Southern Sports Academy.
Joe L. Hughes II
