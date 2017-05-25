Why stop at Sports Illustrated? Socastee legend Renfrow graces another magazine cover

For Clemson fans, it was a catch for the ages.
But for the greater share of college football enthusiasts, the last second grab by Hunter Renfrow allowing the Tigers to claim a national title also served as the final image for all to cling to till the boys of fall return.
Apparently that which is last, also shall be first.
With preparation for a new season nearing and kickoff mere months away, the former Socastee standout is serving as a cover boy for this year’s Street & Smith’s College Football preview magazine.
Editions with Renfrow’s likeness on the cover will be sold primarily in the Carolinas.
Despite spending much of last season sidelined by a hand injury, the former walk-on caught 44 passes for 495 yards and six touchdowns. A good portion of those came when the Tigers needed him most, 17 of those receptions coming in the team’s final three games — the ACC Championship, Fiesta Bowl and National Championship Game — for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
Renfrow is not the only Palmetto State football product being featured on one of Street & Smith’s 16 college football preview magazines for the upcoming gridiron campaign.
Former Northwestern (Rock Hill) quarterback and current Oklahoma State football standout Mason Rudolph will share a cover with Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. Meanwhile, Dorman (Roebuck) product J.J. Arcega Whiteside’s likeness is part of a magazine previewing the season for schools in California and the Pac-12 Conference at large.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments